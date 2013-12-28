Year Book of Critical Care 2013, Volume 2013
1st Edition
Authors: David Dries
eBook ISBN: 9781455772971
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455772735
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th December 2013
Description
The Year Book of Critical Care Medicine brings you abstracts of articles carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. Topics such as Acute Lung Injury, Cardiac Arrest, Hemodynamics and Monitoring, Burns, Postoperative Management, Renal, Trauma and Overdose, and Pharmacology/Sedation-Analgesia are represented highlighting the most current and relevant articles in the field.
Details
About the Authors
David Dries Author
John F. Perry, Jr Professor, Department of Surgery, University of Minnesot
