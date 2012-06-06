Year Book of Cardiology 2012 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323088749, 9780323089579

Year Book of Cardiology 2012, Volume 2012

1st Edition

Authors: Bernard Gersh
eBook ISBN: 9780323089579
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323088749
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 6th June 2012
Page Count: 640
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Year Book of Cardiology brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in cardiology, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Topics include discussions of coronary heart disease, cardiac surgery, non-coronary heart disease in adults, pediatric cardiovascular disease, hypertension, arrhythmias, conduction disturbances and electrophysiology. The Year Book of Cardiology publishes annually in June.

Details

No. of pages:
640
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323089579
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323088749

About the Authors

Bernard Gersh Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Chair, Cardiovascular Education, Mayo Medical School; Consultant, Cardiovascular Diseases and Internal Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.