Year Book of Cardiology 2012, Volume 2012
1st Edition
The Year Book of Cardiology brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in cardiology, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Topics include discussions of coronary heart disease, cardiac surgery, non-coronary heart disease in adults, pediatric cardiovascular disease, hypertension, arrhythmias, conduction disturbances and electrophysiology. The Year Book of Cardiology publishes annually in June.
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 6th June 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323089579
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323088749
About the Authors
Bernard Gersh Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Chair, Cardiovascular Education, Mayo Medical School; Consultant, Cardiovascular Diseases and Internal Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN