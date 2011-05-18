Year Book of Anesthesiology and Pain Management 2011, Volume 2011
1st Edition
Authors: David Chestnut
eBook ISBN: 9780323087285
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323084079
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 18th May 2011
Page Count: 440
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 18th May 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323087285
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323084079
About the Authors
David Chestnut Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anesthesiology Vanderbilt University Medical Center Nashville, Tennessee
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.