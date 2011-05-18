Year Book of Anesthesiology and Pain Management 2011 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323084079, 9780323087285

Year Book of Anesthesiology and Pain Management 2011, Volume 2011

1st Edition

Authors: David Chestnut
eBook ISBN: 9780323087285
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323084079
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 18th May 2011
Page Count: 440
No. of pages:
440
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323087285
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323084079

About the Authors

David Chestnut Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anesthesiology Vanderbilt University Medical Center Nashville, Tennessee

