Year Book 1990
This comprehensive yearbook is the only compendium, in any language, of policy, scientific and legal developments concerning the occurrence, regulation and control of marine pollution. The breadth of scope of the volume reflects the increasing concern at all levels of government, scientific enquiry and society with these issues. Comprehensive updates of marine-related legislation and the activities of a number of international and intergovernmental organisations are included. Forewords to each chapter are contributed by prominent politicans and experts in the field of environmental science. Over 200 references and numerous tables and illustrations augment the wealth of data within the text, including several case studies and coverage of recent conventions. In the light of increasing pressure on the marine environment from human activities, the yearbook provides a unique contribution to the study of marine pollution worldwide.
For government and policy makers at all levels; researchers, students and all those working in the fields of environmental science and maritime law; maritime-related industries and shipping; and selected intergovernmental agencies concerned with marine pollution.
Section headings and selected contents: Foreword. Preface. Introduction. Outline of Events. Overview of Major Pollution Incidents. Oil pollution. Chemical and other hazardous substances. Radioactive pollution. Plastic waste. Endangered species. Sewage. Activities of the United Nations and other Global Intergovernmental Agencies and Meetings. UN Office for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea (OALOS). International Maritime Organisation (IMO). United Nations Environment Programme OCA/PAC regions. World Health Organisation. International Oil Pollution Compensation Fund (IOPC Fund). International Whaling Commission (IWC). South Pacific Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA). Antarctic Treaty System (ATS). Global Legislators for a Balanced Environment (GLOBE). UN Conference on Environment and Development, 1992, Brazil. Activities of the European Communities, Intergovernmental Agencies and Meetings in Europe. European communities. Third International Conference on the Protection of the North Sea. Operation of the 1972 Oslo Convention (OSCOM). Council of Europe. Activities of Governments, Government Departments and Statutory Bodies. Legislative outlines. Legislative update. Selected governmental and statutory bodies. Activities of Non-Governmental Organisations. Local authorities. Environmental organisations. Amenity and statutory bodies. Shipping and industry. Academic institutions. Other reports. The Legal Regime. Pollution from sources on land. Dumping. Liability and compensation. Specially protected areas, including wildlife. Scientific and Technical. ACOPS surveys. Reference Section. Index. Acronyms and abbreviations. Appendix. Members of ACOPS. Subcommittees.
@qu:This is a publication which clearly should be held in every library whose users pursue any interest at all in the marine environment... I was certainly about to buy one when this review copy appeared...! @source:Marine Pollution Bulletin Volume 22 Number 3