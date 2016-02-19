Year Book 1990

This comprehensive yearbook is the only compendium, in any language, of policy, scientific and legal developments concerning the occurrence, regulation and control of marine pollution. The breadth of scope of the volume reflects the increasing concern at all levels of government, scientific enquiry and society with these issues. Comprehensive updates of marine-related legislation and the activities of a number of international and intergovernmental organisations are included. Forewords to each chapter are contributed by prominent politicans and experts in the field of environmental science. Over 200 references and numerous tables and illustrations augment the wealth of data within the text, including several case studies and coverage of recent conventions. In the light of increasing pressure on the marine environment from human activities, the yearbook provides a unique contribution to the study of marine pollution worldwide.