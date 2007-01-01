Yaws Handbook of Thermodynamic Properties - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781933762074

Yaws Handbook of Thermodynamic Properties

1st Edition

Authors: Carl L. Yaws
Hardcover ISBN: 9781933762074
Imprint: Gulf Publishing Company
Published Date: 1st January 2007
Page Count: 776
Description

Written by one of the most prolific and well-respected chemical engineers in the industry, this is the most comprehensive and thorough volume ever written on the thermodynamic properties of hydrocarbons and chemicals. This volume covers the spectrum, including chapters on the heat capacity and entropy of gas, solids and liquids, the entropy of formation, and many other topics. The design of heat exchangers and other equipment for heating or cooling substances to temperatures necessary in process applications requires knowledge of heat capacity, covered in the first portion of the book. The heat effects of chemical reactions are ascertained from enthalpy of formation. Other chapters cover the Helmholtz energy of formation and internal energy of formation, which is useful in modeling and ascertaining the energy of explosions. This coverage greatly exceeds the coverage of any other book and makes The Yaws Handbook of Thermodynamic Properties of Hydrocarbons and Chemicals a must-have for anyone working in the fields of chemical engineering, process engineering, refining and chemistry.

Details

No. of pages:
776
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Publishing Company 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Publishing Company
Hardcover ISBN:
9781933762074

About the Author

Carl L. Yaws

Carl L. Yaws, PhD was Professor of Chemical Engineering (retired) at Lamar University, in Beaumont, TX. He has industrial experience in process engineering, development, modeling, and design at Exxon, Ethyl, and Texas Instruments. He is the author of 36 books and more than 1,000 technical publications (papers, presentations, and chapters in books) in process engineering, property data, and pollution prevention. He is a leading authority on property data of chemical compounds for use by practicing engineers and scientists.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Chemical Engineering (retired) at Lamar University, Beaumont, TX

