Yaws Handbook of Physical Properties - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780976511373

Yaws Handbook of Physical Properties

1st Edition

Authors: Carl L. Yaws
eBook ISBN:
Hardcover ISBN: 9780976511373
Imprint: Gulf Publishing Company
Published Date: 1st November 2005
Page Count: 812
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
152.00
129.20
170.00
144.50
220.00
187.00
215.44
183.12
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Written by the most acclaimed and respected author on chemical compounds in the field of chemical engineering, this volume is simply the most comprehensive collection of data on chemical compounds ever compiled. A compendium of over 41,000 organic and inorganic chemicals, this broad, ambitious, and invaluable work covers c1 to c100 organics and Ac to Zr inorganics, with useful applications for chemical engineers and students. For use in the field, in the lab, or in the classroom, there is no other work that comes close to the research gathered in this handy reference.

Details

No. of pages:
812
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Publishing Company 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Publishing Company
eBook ISBN:
Hardcover ISBN:
9780976511373

About the Author

Carl L. Yaws

Carl L. Yaws, PhD was Professor of Chemical Engineering (retired) at Lamar University, in Beaumont, TX. He has industrial experience in process engineering, development, modeling, and design at Exxon, Ethyl, and Texas Instruments. He is the author of 36 books and more than 1,000 technical publications (papers, presentations, and chapters in books) in process engineering, property data, and pollution prevention. He is a leading authority on property data of chemical compounds for use by practicing engineers and scientists.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Chemical Engineering (retired) at Lamar University, Beaumont, TX

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.