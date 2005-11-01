Yaws Handbook of Physical Properties
1st Edition
Description
Written by the most acclaimed and respected author on chemical compounds in the field of chemical engineering, this volume is simply the most comprehensive collection of data on chemical compounds ever compiled. A compendium of over 41,000 organic and inorganic chemicals, this broad, ambitious, and invaluable work covers c1 to c100 organics and Ac to Zr inorganics, with useful applications for chemical engineers and students. For use in the field, in the lab, or in the classroom, there is no other work that comes close to the research gathered in this handy reference.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 812
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Publishing Company 2006
- Published:
- 1st November 2005
- Imprint:
- Gulf Publishing Company
- eBook ISBN:
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780976511373
About the Author
Carl L. Yaws
Carl L. Yaws, PhD was Professor of Chemical Engineering (retired) at Lamar University, in Beaumont, TX. He has industrial experience in process engineering, development, modeling, and design at Exxon, Ethyl, and Texas Instruments. He is the author of 36 books and more than 1,000 technical publications (papers, presentations, and chapters in books) in process engineering, property data, and pollution prevention. He is a leading authority on property data of chemical compounds for use by practicing engineers and scientists.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Chemical Engineering (retired) at Lamar University, Beaumont, TX