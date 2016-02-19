XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry
1st Edition
Plenary and Main Section Lectures Presented at Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany, 2-8 September 1973
Description
XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Volume 7 contains lectures presented at the XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry held at Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany in September 1973.
The book consists of papers discussing a wide range of subjects on pure and applied chemistry. The compendium has papers that deal with primary information channel for chemistry, the interlinking of primary publications and secondary information services, and set-up of a report writing course in a research laboratory. The text also presents papers covering topics on the changing role of the information scientist in a research department, information science and the special needs of chemical documentation, and computer-based SDI services in chemistry.
The book will be invaluable to chemists.
Table of Contents
Symposium on Information and Communication in Chemistry Primary Literature in the Future
Interlinking of Primary Publications and Secondary Information Services
Set-Up of a Report Writing Course in a Research Laboratory
The Changing Role of the Information Scientist in a Research Department
Information Science and the Special Needs of Chemical Documentation
Communication in Chemistry—Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
Computer-Based SDI Services in Chemistry—have they Any Future?
TOSAR—ein System zur stukturformelähnlichen Wiedergabe von Begriffszusammenhängen in chemischen Publikationen
Welche Möglichkeiten bietet die moderne Dokumentation der chemischen Technik?
Das Dokumentationssystem des Pharma-Dokumentationsringes
Auswertung chemischer Daten aus Literatur und Forschung
Details
- No. of pages:
- 128
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483278605