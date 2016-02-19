XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408705820, 9781483278605

XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry

1st Edition

Plenary and Main Section Lectures Presented at Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany, 2-8 September 1973

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483278605
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 128
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Volume 7 contains lectures presented at the XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry held at Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany in September 1973.

The book consists of papers discussing a wide range of subjects on pure and applied chemistry. The compendium has papers that deal with primary information channel for chemistry, the interlinking of primary publications and secondary information services, and set-up of a report writing course in a research laboratory. The text also presents papers covering topics on the changing role of the information scientist in a research department, information science and the special needs of chemical documentation, and computer-based SDI services in chemistry.

The book will be invaluable to chemists.

Table of Contents


Symposium on Information and Communication in Chemistry Primary Literature in the Future

Interlinking of Primary Publications and Secondary Information Services

Set-Up of a Report Writing Course in a Research Laboratory

The Changing Role of the Information Scientist in a Research Department

Information Science and the Special Needs of Chemical Documentation

Communication in Chemistry—Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow

Computer-Based SDI Services in Chemistry—have they Any Future?

TOSAR—ein System zur stukturformelähnlichen Wiedergabe von Begriffszusammenhängen in chemischen Publikationen

Welche Möglichkeiten bietet die moderne Dokumentation der chemischen Technik?

Das Dokumentationssystem des Pharma-Dokumentationsringes

Auswertung chemischer Daten aus Literatur und Forschung

Details

No. of pages:
128
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483278605

About the Author

Sam Stuart

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.