XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Volume 7 contains lectures presented at the XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry held at Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany in September 1973.

The book consists of papers discussing a wide range of subjects on pure and applied chemistry. The compendium has papers that deal with primary information channel for chemistry, the interlinking of primary publications and secondary information services, and set-up of a report writing course in a research laboratory. The text also presents papers covering topics on the changing role of the information scientist in a research department, information science and the special needs of chemical documentation, and computer-based SDI services in chemistry.

The book will be invaluable to chemists.