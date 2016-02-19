XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408705806, 9781483278674

XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry

1st Edition

Plenary and Main Section Lectures Presented at Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany, 2–8 September 1973

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483278674
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 190
Description

XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Volume 5 contains lectures presented at the XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry held at Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany in September 1973. The book consists of papers discussing a wide range of subjects on pure and applied chemistry. The compendium has papers that deal with engineering aspects of electrosynthesis, the design of electrolytic cells, and electrocatalysts in power generating cells. The text also presents papers covering topics on organic electrosynthesis in the capillary gap cell, electrochemical oxygen ionization, and organic synthesis by anodic oxidation. The book will of value to chemists.

Table of Contents


Applied Electrochemistry

Some Engineering Aspects of Electrosynthesis

Recent Developments in the Design of Electrolytic Cells

Fundamentals of Electrochemical Engineering: The Role of Transport Phenomena

Electrocatalysts in Power Generating Cells

Elektrochemische Energiekonvertierung mit Hilfe von Brennstoffelementen und Metall/Luft-Zellen

Electrochemical Oxygen Ionization: Catalysis and Inhibition

Organic Electrosynthesis in the Capillary Gap Cell

Organic Synthesis by Anodic Oxidation: Uses and Limitations

Struktur und Eigenschaften Anodischer Oxidschichten auf Aluminium

About the Author

Sam Stuart

