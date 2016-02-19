XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry
XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Volume 5 contains lectures presented at the XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry held at Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany in September 1973. The book consists of papers discussing a wide range of subjects on pure and applied chemistry. The compendium has papers that deal with engineering aspects of electrosynthesis, the design of electrolytic cells, and electrocatalysts in power generating cells. The text also presents papers covering topics on organic electrosynthesis in the capillary gap cell, electrochemical oxygen ionization, and organic synthesis by anodic oxidation. The book will of value to chemists.
Applied Electrochemistry
Some Engineering Aspects of Electrosynthesis
Recent Developments in the Design of Electrolytic Cells
Fundamentals of Electrochemical Engineering: The Role of Transport Phenomena
Electrocatalysts in Power Generating Cells
Elektrochemische Energiekonvertierung mit Hilfe von Brennstoffelementen und Metall/Luft-Zellen
Electrochemical Oxygen Ionization: Catalysis and Inhibition
Organic Electrosynthesis in the Capillary Gap Cell
Organic Synthesis by Anodic Oxidation: Uses and Limitations
Struktur und Eigenschaften Anodischer Oxidschichten auf Aluminium
