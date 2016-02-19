XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry
1st Edition
Plenary and Main Section Lectures Presented at Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany, 2–8 September 1973
Description
XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Volume 4 contains lectures presented at the XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry held at Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany in September 1973. The book consists of papers discussing a wide range of subjects on pure and applied chemistry. The compendium has papers that deal with developments in the chemistry of the boron and silicon subhalides, chemical properties of the Si-H bond, and reactivity of phosphorus heterocycles. The text also presents papers covering topics on the effects of sulfur groups on acidities of carbon acids, aspects of the structural chemistry of polythionates, and Halogen cations. The book will be of use to chemists.
Table of Contents
Compounds of Non-Metals
Non-Metal Chemistry at a Crossroads? A Case History
Neuere Ergebnisse und Aspekte der Borchemie
Developments in the Chemistry of the Boron and Silicon Subhalides
Chemical Properties of the Si—H Bond
Advances in the Chemistry of Biologically Active Organosilicon Compounds
The Hydrolysis of Phosphate Esters and Related Compounds: Monomeric Metaphosphatcs and Phosphorimidates
Reactivity of Phosphorus Heterocycles
Effects of Sulfur Groups on Acidities of Carbon Acids
Aspects of the Structural Chemistry of Polythionates
Halogen Fluorides
Halogen Cations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 156
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483280158