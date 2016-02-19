XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408705790, 9781483280158

XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry

1st Edition

Plenary and Main Section Lectures Presented at Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany, 2–8 September 1973

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483280158
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 156
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Volume 4 contains lectures presented at the XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry held at Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany in September 1973. The book consists of papers discussing a wide range of subjects on pure and applied chemistry. The compendium has papers that deal with developments in the chemistry of the boron and silicon subhalides, chemical properties of the Si-H bond, and reactivity of phosphorus heterocycles. The text also presents papers covering topics on the effects of sulfur groups on acidities of carbon acids, aspects of the structural chemistry of polythionates, and Halogen cations. The book will be of use to chemists.

Table of Contents


Compounds of Non-Metals

Non-Metal Chemistry at a Crossroads? A Case History

Neuere Ergebnisse und Aspekte der Borchemie

Developments in the Chemistry of the Boron and Silicon Subhalides

Chemical Properties of the Si—H Bond

Advances in the Chemistry of Biologically Active Organosilicon Compounds

The Hydrolysis of Phosphate Esters and Related Compounds: Monomeric Metaphosphatcs and Phosphorimidates

Reactivity of Phosphorus Heterocycles

Effects of Sulfur Groups on Acidities of Carbon Acids

Aspects of the Structural Chemistry of Polythionates

Halogen Fluorides

Halogen Cations

Details

No. of pages:
156
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483280158

About the Author

Sam Stuart

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.