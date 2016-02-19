XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry
Plenary and Main Section Lectures Presented at Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany, 2–8 September 1973
XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Volume 2 contains lectures presented at the XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry held at Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany in September 1973.
The book consists of papers discussing a wide range of subjects on pure and applied chemistry The compendium has papers that deal with sequences in nucleic acids, the structure and synthesis of a tyrosine transfer RNA gene, and fragments of phenylalanine and serine specific transfer ribonucleic acids. The text also presents papers covering topics on the chemistry of some mycotoxins, essential fatty acids and prostaglandins, and Organic - inorganic systems for the chemical modification of molecular nitrogen under mild conditions.
Chemists will find the book highly interesting.
Table of Contents
Chemistry of Organic Natural Products
Sequences in Nucleic Acids
The Structure and Synthesis of a Tyrosine Transfer RNA Gene
Structure and Function of Phage Rna
Fragments of Phenylalanine and Serine Specific Transfer Ribonucleic Acids
Macrocyclic Depsipeptide Antibiotics and Transmembrane Ion Transport
The Chemistry of Some Mycotoxins
Anthraquinonoid Mycotoxins
Essential Fatty Acids and Prostaglandins
Phospholipids. Some Recent Studies on Lipid-Protein Interaction in Relation to Biomembranes
Approaches to the Synthesis of Gangliosides
Organic—Inorganic Systems for the Chemical Modification of Molecular Nitrogen Under Mild Conditions
- No. of pages:
- 196
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483278667