XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Volume 2 contains lectures presented at the XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry held at Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany in September 1973.

The book consists of papers discussing a wide range of subjects on pure and applied chemistry The compendium has papers that deal with sequences in nucleic acids, the structure and synthesis of a tyrosine transfer RNA gene, and fragments of phenylalanine and serine specific transfer ribonucleic acids. The text also presents papers covering topics on the chemistry of some mycotoxins, essential fatty acids and prostaglandins, and Organic - inorganic systems for the chemical modification of molecular nitrogen under mild conditions.

Chemists will find the book highly interesting.