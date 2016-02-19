XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408705776, 9781483278667

XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry

1st Edition

Plenary and Main Section Lectures Presented at Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany, 2–8 September 1973

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483278667
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 196
Description

XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Volume 2 contains lectures presented at the XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry held at Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany in September 1973.

The book consists of papers discussing a wide range of subjects on pure and applied chemistry The compendium has papers that deal with sequences in nucleic acids, the structure and synthesis of a tyrosine transfer RNA gene, and fragments of phenylalanine and serine specific transfer ribonucleic acids. The text also presents papers covering topics on the chemistry of some mycotoxins, essential fatty acids and prostaglandins, and Organic - inorganic systems for the chemical modification of molecular nitrogen under mild conditions.

Chemists will find the book highly interesting.

Table of Contents


Chemistry of Organic Natural Products

Sequences in Nucleic Acids

The Structure and Synthesis of a Tyrosine Transfer RNA Gene

Structure and Function of Phage Rna

Fragments of Phenylalanine and Serine Specific Transfer Ribonucleic Acids

Macrocyclic Depsipeptide Antibiotics and Transmembrane Ion Transport

The Chemistry of Some Mycotoxins

Anthraquinonoid Mycotoxins

Essential Fatty Acids and Prostaglandins

Phospholipids. Some Recent Studies on Lipid-Protein Interaction in Relation to Biomembranes

Approaches to the Synthesis of Gangliosides

Organic—Inorganic Systems for the Chemical Modification of Molecular Nitrogen Under Mild Conditions

Sam Stuart

