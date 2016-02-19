XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408705769, 9781483280165

XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry

1st Edition

Plenary and Main Section Lectures Presented at Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany, 2–8 September 1973

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483280165
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 208
Description

XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Volume 1 contains lectures presented at the XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry held at Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany in September 1973.

The book consists of papers discussing a wide range of subjects on pure and applied chemistry. The compendium has papers that deal with the properties of new polyampholytes, triazoles and tetrazolinones, the field of carbenium ion polyreactions, and studies on the distribution of principal moments of inertia in random-flight linear chains, branched chains, and rings. The text also presents papers covering topics on polymerization of polymer-induced charge transfer complexes, polymer synthesis and conversions via metathesis and investigations on the structure op metathesis catalysts, and organic semiconducting polymers.

Chemists will find the book highly informative.

Table of Contents


High Polymers

Some New Polymers, their Syntheses and Properties

Carbenium Ion Polyreactions

Grundzüge der Kinetik der Polyreaktionen

Statistics of Macromolecular Shape

Bestimmung Thermodynamischer Grössen der Lösungen von Hochpolymeren mit Hilfe von Lichtstreuung und Gewichtsultrazentrifugation

Polymerization of Polymer-Induced Charge Transfer Complexes

Polymer Synthesis and Conversions via Metathesis and Investigations on the Structure of Metathesis Catalysis

On Some Organic Semiconducting Polymers

Anorganische Polymer

