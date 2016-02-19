XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Volume 1 contains lectures presented at the XXIVth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry held at Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany in September 1973.

The book consists of papers discussing a wide range of subjects on pure and applied chemistry. The compendium has papers that deal with the properties of new polyampholytes, triazoles and tetrazolinones, the field of carbenium ion polyreactions, and studies on the distribution of principal moments of inertia in random-flight linear chains, branched chains, and rings. The text also presents papers covering topics on polymerization of polymer-induced charge transfer complexes, polymer synthesis and conversions via metathesis and investigations on the structure op metathesis catalysts, and organic semiconducting polymers.

Chemists will find the book highly informative.