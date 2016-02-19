XXIIIrd International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408703192, 9781483278582

XXIIIrd International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry

1st Edition

Special Lectures Presented at Boston, USA, 26-30 July 1971

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483278582
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 134
Description

XXIIIrd International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Volume 5 records the proceedings of the XXIIIrd International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry held in Boston, USA on July 26-30, 1971.

This book is organized into two main topics—biosynthesis and mechanism of enzyme action. This text specifically discusses the researches on the biosynthesis of porphyrins, progress in the search for biosynthetic intermediates, and biogenetic pathways of fungal metabolites. The bioorganic chemistry of triterpenoid and steroid synthesis and mechanism of enzymic decarboxylation of beta ketoacids are also covered.

This compilation is valuable to chemists, clinicians, and researchers conducting work on pure and applied chemistry.

Table of Contents


Biosynthesis

Researches on the Biosynthesis of Porphyrins

Recent Progress in the Search for Biosynthetic Intermediates

Biogenetic Pathways of Fungal Metabolites

Bioorganic Chemistry of Triterpenoid and Steroid Synthesis

Mechanism of Enzyme Action

Mechanism of Enzymic Decarboxylation of Beta Ketoacids

