XXIIIrd International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Volume 5 records the proceedings of the XXIIIrd International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry held in Boston, USA on July 26-30, 1971.

This book is organized into two main topics—biosynthesis and mechanism of enzyme action. This text specifically discusses the researches on the biosynthesis of porphyrins, progress in the search for biosynthetic intermediates, and biogenetic pathways of fungal metabolites. The bioorganic chemistry of triterpenoid and steroid synthesis and mechanism of enzymic decarboxylation of beta ketoacids are also covered.

This compilation is valuable to chemists, clinicians, and researchers conducting work on pure and applied chemistry.