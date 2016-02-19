XXIIIrd International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry
1st Edition
Special Lectures Presented at Boston, USA, 26-30 July 1971
Description
XXIIIrd International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Volume 1 compiles lectures presented in Boston, USA on July 26-30, 1971.
This book is organized into three main topics: application of quantum mechanics to organic reaction paths; intramolecular rearrangements, valence isomerization, and cyclo-addition; and photochemistry. This publication specifically discusses the quantitative SCF MO studies of reaction mechanisms, interaction of particular orbitals in chemical reactions, and potential surfaces for the addition reactions of ?-systems. The ring opening reactions of aziridines and oxiranes, mechanism in the system of dimers of butadiene, and thermal cyclisation of unsaturated carbonyl compounds are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the low temperature photochemistry of organic compounds, photochemical modification of biologically significant compounds, and photochemistry of thioketones.
This compilation is useful to chemists and specialists working in the field of pure and applied chemistry.
Table of Contents
Application of Quantum Mechanics to Organic Reaction Paths
Quantitative SCF MO Studies of Reaction Mechanisms
Non-Empirical LCAO-MO-SCF Calculations on Prototype Potential Energy Surfaces for Electrophilic Addition to Olefins
The Potential Energy Surface and Rearrangement Paths of C7H+11
The Interaction of Particular Orbitals in Chemical Reactions
Ab Initio Conformational Analysis. Non-Empirical Studies on Inversion Processes
The Potential Surfaces for the Addition Reactions of π-Systems
Empirical and Semi-Empirical Calculations for Reaction Paths
The Chemical Consequences of Orbital Interaction through Space and through Bonds
Intramolecular Rearrangements, Valence Isomerization and Cyclo-Addition
Ring Opening Reactions of Aziridines and Oxiranes
The Transition State for Geometrical Isomerization of Cyclopropane
Thermal Cyclisation of Unsaturated Carbonyl Compounds
Mechanism in the System of Dimers of Butadiene
Recent Developments in Aromatic Sigmatropic Rearrangements and Related Reactions
10π-Electron Analogs of Tropylium Ion, Tropone and the Tropolones
Thermal and Radical Induced Isomerization of Pentamethylhomofulvenes
Photochemistry
Low Temperature Photochemistry of Organic Compounds. Mechanism and Synthesis
Recent Studies on the Photochemistry of Conjugated Trienes and Higher Polyenes
Photochemical Modification of Biologically Significant Compounds
On the Photochemistry of Thioketones (1)
Transformations Chimiques et Photochimiques des Endoperoxydes Anthracéniques
Photochemistry of Unsaturated Ketones
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483278629