XXIIIrd International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408703154, 9781483278629

XXIIIrd International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry

1st Edition

Special Lectures Presented at Boston, USA, 26-30 July 1971

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483278629
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 424
Description

XXIIIrd International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Volume 1 compiles lectures presented in Boston, USA on July 26-30, 1971.

This book is organized into three main topics: application of quantum mechanics to organic reaction paths; intramolecular rearrangements, valence isomerization, and cyclo-addition; and photochemistry. This publication specifically discusses the quantitative SCF MO studies of reaction mechanisms, interaction of particular orbitals in chemical reactions, and potential surfaces for the addition reactions of ?-systems. The ring opening reactions of aziridines and oxiranes, mechanism in the system of dimers of butadiene, and thermal cyclisation of unsaturated carbonyl compounds are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the low temperature photochemistry of organic compounds, photochemical modification of biologically significant compounds, and photochemistry of thioketones.

This compilation is useful to chemists and specialists working in the field of pure and applied chemistry.

Table of Contents


Application of Quantum Mechanics to Organic Reaction Paths

Quantitative SCF MO Studies of Reaction Mechanisms

Non-Empirical LCAO-MO-SCF Calculations on Prototype Potential Energy Surfaces for Electrophilic Addition to Olefins

The Potential Energy Surface and Rearrangement Paths of C7H+11

The Interaction of Particular Orbitals in Chemical Reactions

Ab Initio Conformational Analysis. Non-Empirical Studies on Inversion Processes

The Potential Surfaces for the Addition Reactions of π-Systems

Empirical and Semi-Empirical Calculations for Reaction Paths

The Chemical Consequences of Orbital Interaction through Space and through Bonds

Intramolecular Rearrangements, Valence Isomerization and Cyclo-Addition

Ring Opening Reactions of Aziridines and Oxiranes

The Transition State for Geometrical Isomerization of Cyclopropane

Thermal Cyclisation of Unsaturated Carbonyl Compounds

Mechanism in the System of Dimers of Butadiene

Recent Developments in Aromatic Sigmatropic Rearrangements and Related Reactions

10π-Electron Analogs of Tropylium Ion, Tropone and the Tropolones

Thermal and Radical Induced Isomerization of Pentamethylhomofulvenes

Photochemistry

Low Temperature Photochemistry of Organic Compounds. Mechanism and Synthesis

Recent Studies on the Photochemistry of Conjugated Trienes and Higher Polyenes

Photochemical Modification of Biologically Significant Compounds

On the Photochemistry of Thioketones (1)

Transformations Chimiques et Photochimiques des Endoperoxydes Anthracéniques

Photochemistry of Unsaturated Ketones

