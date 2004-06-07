XML in Data Management
1st Edition
Understanding and Applying Them Together
Table of Contents
Preface • Foreword • Chapter 1 - XML and DM Basics • Chapter 2 - XML From the Builders Perspective: Using XML Technologies to Support DM • Chapter 3 - XML Component Architecture (as it relates to DM) • Chapter 4 - XML and Data Engineering • Chapter 5 - Making & Using XML: the technologist's perspective • Chapter 6 -XML Frameworks • Chapter 7 - XML-Based Portal Technologies and Data Management Strategies • Chapter 8 - XML & DM focused on Enterprise Application Integration (EAI) • Chapter 9 - XML, DM & Reengineering • Chapter 10: Networks of Networks, Metadata, and the Future • Chapter 11 - Expanded Data Management Scope • References
Description
XML in Data Management is for IT managers and technical staff involved in the creation, administration, or maintenance of a data management infrastructure that includes XML. For most IT staff, XML is either just a buzzword that is ignored or a silver bullet to be used in every nook and cranny of their organization. The truth is in between the two. This book provides the guidance necessary for data managers to make measured decisions about XML within their organizations. Readers will understand the uses of XML, its component architecture, its strategic implications, and how these apply to data management.
Key Features
- Takes a data-centric view of XML
- Explains how, when, and why to apply XML to data management systems
- Covers XML component architecture, data engineering, frameworks, metadata, legacy systems, and more
- Discusses the various strengths and weaknesses of XML technologies in the context of organizational data management and integration
Readership
Professionals in data management (i.e. data managers, data administrators, db/systems engineers, data and systems architects)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2004
- Published:
- 7th June 2004
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080521442
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780120455997
Reviews
"I consider Dr. Aiken to be a leading authority in the general area of Data Management. I think that the proposed work would be well-accepted by the noted audience. As a practitioner, I would personally be interested." --James Bean, CEO Relational Logistics Group
"XML in Data Management by Aiken and Allen provides an excellent enterprise leadership perspective to the effective application of XML. This book should be on every Data and Technology Manager's desk" --James Bean, Chairman and CEO of the Global Web Architecture Group
"XML is an important complement to, not replacement for, well-defined, disciplined data management processes, and a well-conceived and executed data exchange layer. Peter Aiken and David Allen bring these points into focus. They define the yin and yang of XML and data management. They help seperate the hype from the reality. And they equip a manager to make better choices moving forward." --Thomas C. Redmon, Ph.D., President, Navesink Consulting Group
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Peter Aiken Author
Dr. Peter H. Aiken is an award-winning, internationally recognized thought leader in the area of organizational data architecture and engineering. As a practicing data manager, consultant, author and researcher, he has been actively studying these and related areas for more than twenty-five years. He has held leadership positions with the US Department of Defense and consulted with more than 50 organizations in 14 different counties. His achievements have resulted in recognition as one of 2000 Outstanding Intellectuals of the 21st Century and bibliographic entries in Who's Who in Science and Engineering, Who's Who in American Education and other recognitions. He is a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, Founding Director of Data Blueprint, and part-time Visiting Scientist at the Software Engineering Institute at Carnegie Mellon University. He was awarded the 2001 DAMA International Achievement Award and the Defense Information Systems Agency Career Recognition. He has published five books, including Building Corporate Portals Using XML with Clive Finkelstein (1999, McGraw-Hill) and the best-seller Data Reverse Engineering (1996, McGraw-Hill).
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder of Data Blueprint and Professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virgina, USA
M. David Allen Author
M. David Allen has an MSc. degree from Virginia Commonwealth University and is currently the Chief Operating Officer for the Data Blueprint in Richmond Virginia. His background is as a programmer and analyst, and he holds dual degrees in Computer Science and Psychology. He teaches classes on XML-related topics including, XSL, & XSLT, and XML basics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Data Blueprint, Richmond, Virginia, USA