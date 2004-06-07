"I consider Dr. Aiken to be a leading authority in the general area of Data Management. I think that the proposed work would be well-accepted by the noted audience. As a practitioner, I would personally be interested." --James Bean, CEO Relational Logistics Group

"XML in Data Management by Aiken and Allen provides an excellent enterprise leadership perspective to the effective application of XML. This book should be on every Data and Technology Manager's desk" --James Bean, Chairman and CEO of the Global Web Architecture Group



"XML is an important complement to, not replacement for, well-defined, disciplined data management processes, and a well-conceived and executed data exchange layer. Peter Aiken and David Allen bring these points into focus. They define the yin and yang of XML and data management. They help seperate the hype from the reality. And they equip a manager to make better choices moving forward." --Thomas C. Redmon, Ph.D., President, Navesink Consulting Group