XML for Data Architects
1st Edition
Designing for Reuse and Integration
Table of Contents
Motivation and Rationale. XML Document Content Types. The Importance of Data Taxonomy Standards. Data Types - Aligning XML with the Database. Data Type Facets - Extended Data Type Characteristics. XML Models. Architectural Forms. Designing for Reuse. Document Size and Complexity. XML and Web Services, An Introduction to the Future.
Description
"The book addresses a sorely missing set of considerations in the real world... This is a very timely book."
-Peter Herzum, author of Business Component Factory and CEO of Herzum Software
XML is a tremendous enabler for platform agnostic data and metadata exchanges. However, there are no clear processes and techniques specifically focused on the engineering of XML structures to support reuse and integration simplicity, which are of particular importance in the age of application integration and Web services. This book describes the challenges of using XML in a manner that promotes simplification of integration, and a high degree of schema reuse. It also describes the syntactical capabilities of XML and XML Schemas, and the similarities (and in some cases limitations) of XML DTDs. This book presents combinations of architectural and design approaches to using XML as well as numerous syntactical and working examples.
Key Features
- Designed to be read three different ways: skim the margin notes for quick information, or use tables in the appendix to locate sections relevant the to a particular issue, or read cover-to-cover for the in-depth treatment.
- Contains numerous tables that describe datatypes supported by the most common DBMSs and map to XML Schema supported data types.
- Unique focus on the value added role and processes of the data architect as they apply to enterprise use of XML.
Readership
data architects, data base administrators, data modelers, etc; enterprise application integration implementers; web/e-commerce developers and architects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2004
- Published:
- 19th June 2003
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080521435
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781558609075
Reviews
"The book addresses a sorely missing set of considerations in the real world... This is a very timely book." -Peter Herzum, author of Business Component Factory and CEO of Herzum Software
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
James Bean Author
James Bean is the President and CEO of the Relational Logistics Group. He is the author of the books: the "Sybase Client/Server EXplorer" © 1996 Coriolis Group Books and "XML Globalization and Best Practices" © 2001, and has written numerous magazine articles for technology journals. He is also the Chairman of the Global Web Architecture Group.
Affiliations and Expertise
CEO, Relational Logistics Group, Phoenix, Arizona, U.S.A.