XML-based Content Management
1st Edition
Integration, Methodologies and Tools
Description
XML-based Content Management: Integration, Methodologies and Tools covers the design and deployment of XML-based solutions and how to manage content and metadata, a practice that requires a more methodological approach than those traditionally applied to the design and deployment of document and content management solutions.
The extensive use of XML implies the need of adding additional activities, quality controls, and tools to the established document-management and web-application design processes. The book describes a methodology that covers the different phases of the content and metadata management lifecycle, from generation, to archiving, to compliance with existing content management and archiving standards. In addition, the book reviews the key characteristics of the tools necessary for storage, retrieval and delivery.
Key Features
- Focuses on methodologies for the design and deployment of XML-based content management solutions based on standards like BMPN and SPEM
- Provides an updated view of consolidated technologies for structured data management
- Explains the link between technologies for content storage and distribution
- Presents the conceptual knowledge to understand and relate the strategic view provided by OAIS with the management of daily operations focused on content collection, aggregation and publishing
Readership
Professionals involved in information content management projects and web publishing in different areas (cultural heritage, technical documentation, etc.). Students and teachers of various disciplines, including (but not limited to) Documentation, Library and Information Science, Archives, and Computing Studies
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter 1: Scenarios for structured content and data management
Translation and Localization
Editorials and publishing houses
E-Learning; Cultural Heritage
Technical documentation
Chapter 2: Content edition and transformation tools and technologies: XML-related technologies
Content edition tools
Content transformation tools
Chapter 3: Storage and retrieval: Data retrieval standards
Support to XML in relational DB
Native XML-storage and NoSql
Semantic repositories
CMS supporting XML
Chapter 4: The lifecycle of XML-based applications: Document-management lifecycles
Content management lifecycles
Web application development lifecycles
Standards for content and process interoperability; Archiving
Chapter 5: A methodology for designing and deploying XML-based solutions: Objectives
Dynamic, Process-oriented view
Static, Digital-object oriented view
Tool support and integration needs
Compliance with archiving and trusted repositories standards
Chapter 6: Case Study
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 14th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081002414
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081002049
About the Author
Ricardo Eito-Brun
Ricardo Eito-Brun is an Associate Professor at Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, Spain, where he teaches different subjects related to digital publishing, knowledge organization and information management. Ricardo holds a master degree in Software Engineering from Universidad Carlos III de Madrid and in Documentation and Information Science from University of Granada (Spain) and a doctoral degree from University of Zaragoza (Spain) on the application of distributed collaboration environments and Semantic Web techniques for the description and classification of archival materials. He has been responsible for several large scale content management and web-based publishing projects for companies and public institutions. He is the author of four books on mark-up languages and XML and numerous articles and conference papers in the field of information management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, Spain