XML-based Content Management: Integration, Methodologies and Tools covers the design and deployment of XML-based solutions and how to manage content and metadata, a practice that requires a more methodological approach than those traditionally applied to the design and deployment of document and content management solutions.

The extensive use of XML implies the need of adding additional activities, quality controls, and tools to the established document-management and web-application design processes. The book describes a methodology that covers the different phases of the content and metadata management lifecycle, from generation, to archiving, to compliance with existing content management and archiving standards. In addition, the book reviews the key characteristics of the tools necessary for storage, retrieval and delivery.