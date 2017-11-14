XML-based Content Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081002049, 9780081002414

XML-based Content Management

1st Edition

Integration, Methodologies and Tools

Authors: Ricardo Eito-Brun
eBook ISBN: 9780081002414
Paperback ISBN: 9780081002049
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 14th November 2017
Page Count: 240
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
84.50
71.83
78.95
67.11
72.95
62.01
62.95
53.51
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
78.95
67.11
72.95
62.01
62.95
53.51
110.86
94.23
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

XML-based Content Management: Integration, Methodologies and Tools covers the design and deployment of XML-based solutions and how to manage content and metadata, a practice that requires a more methodological approach than those traditionally applied to the design and deployment of document and content management solutions.

The extensive use of XML implies the need of adding additional activities, quality controls, and tools to the established document-management and web-application design processes. The book describes a methodology that covers the different phases of the content and metadata management lifecycle, from generation, to archiving, to compliance with existing content management and archiving standards. In addition, the book reviews the key characteristics of the tools necessary for storage, retrieval and delivery.

Key Features

  • Focuses on methodologies for the design and deployment of XML-based content management solutions based on standards like BMPN and SPEM
  • Provides an updated view of consolidated technologies for structured data management
  • Explains the link between technologies for content storage and distribution
  • Presents the conceptual knowledge to understand and relate the strategic view provided by OAIS with the management of daily operations focused on content collection, aggregation and publishing

Readership

Professionals involved in information content management projects and web publishing in different areas (cultural heritage, technical documentation, etc.). Students and teachers of various disciplines, including (but not limited to) Documentation, Library and Information Science, Archives, and Computing Studies

Table of Contents

Introduction

Chapter 1: Scenarios for structured content and data management

Translation and Localization

Editorials and publishing houses

E-Learning; Cultural Heritage

Technical documentation

Chapter 2: Content edition and transformation tools and technologies: XML-related technologies

Content edition tools

Content transformation tools

Chapter 3: Storage and retrieval: Data retrieval standards

Support to XML in relational DB

Native XML-storage and NoSql

Semantic repositories

CMS supporting XML

Chapter 4: The lifecycle of XML-based applications: Document-management lifecycles

Content management lifecycles

Web application development lifecycles

Standards for content and process interoperability; Archiving

Chapter 5: A methodology for designing and deploying XML-based solutions: Objectives

Dynamic, Process-oriented view

Static, Digital-object oriented view

Tool support and integration needs

Compliance with archiving and trusted repositories standards

Chapter 6: Case Study

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081002414
Paperback ISBN:
9780081002049

About the Author

Ricardo Eito-Brun

Ricardo Eito-Brun is an Associate Professor at Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, Spain, where he teaches different subjects related to digital publishing, knowledge organization and information management. Ricardo holds a master degree in Software Engineering from Universidad Carlos III de Madrid and in Documentation and Information Science from University of Granada (Spain) and a doctoral degree from University of Zaragoza (Spain) on the application of distributed collaboration environments and Semantic Web techniques for the description and classification of archival materials. He has been responsible for several large scale content management and web-based publishing projects for companies and public institutions. He is the author of four books on mark-up languages and XML and numerous articles and conference papers in the field of information management.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, Spain

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.