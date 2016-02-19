X-Ray Lasers
1st Edition
Description
The first in its field, this book is both an introduction to x-ray lasers and a how-to guide for specialists. It provides new entrants and others interested in the field with a comprehensive overview and describes useful examples of analysis and experiments as background and guidance for researchers undertaking new laser designs. In one succinct volume, X-Ray Lasers collects the knowledge and experience gained in two decades of x-ray laser development and conveys the exciting challenges and possibilities still to come.
The reader is first introduced to the technical challenges unique to the design and operation of lasers in the "vacuum" region of the spectrum, where the atmosphere is highly absorbent and optics are--at best--unconventional. A discussion of the basic principles for and limitations in achieving significant x-ray amplification, as well as descriptions of gain measurement techniques and instrumentation follows. Various approaches for pumping media to x-ray gain conditions are also analyzed, and descriptions of experimental progress are included wherever possible. The book concludes with a description and comparison with alternate sources and applications for an x-ray laser.
Key Features
- Provides first comprehensive treatment of lasers for wavelengths shorter than the near-ultraviolet 2000
- Contains descriptions and comparisons with alternate sources
- Includes a section describing possible applications
Readership
Researchers and graduate students of laser physics and engineering; those interested in potential applications of x-ray lasers
Table of Contents
Introduction. Principles of Short Wavelength Lasers. Pumping by Exciting Plasma Ions. Pumping by Electron Capture into Excited Ionic States. Pumping by Ionization of Atoms and Ions. Alternate Approaches. Summary, Applications, and Prognosis. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th January 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138451
About the Author
Raymond Elton
Affiliations and Expertise
Naval Research Laboratory
Reviews
"This book is a well-researched review of X-ray lasers....An enormous amount of work world-wide has been done over the last five years and it is fair to say that much of it is reviewed here....In summary, the book is recommended for library purchase as a thorough review of the field, albeit somewhat unbalanced in its level of presentation. It should also be a most useful resource for specialists in the field of short wavelength radiation." --AUSTRALIAN PHYSICIST
"This book is a most welcome monograph on the subject of x-ray lasers....There is a well balanced blend of fundamental laser and plasma physics considerations with the particularly highlighted topics relating to x-ray lasers and their applications...it represents a valuable and timely addition to existing literature on lasers." --JOURNAL OF PHYSICS B: ATOMIC AND MOLECULAR PHYSICS