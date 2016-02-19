X-Ray and Neutron Diffraction
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Selected Readings in Physics
Description
X-Ray and Neutron Diffraction describes the developments of the X-ray and the various research done in neutron diffraction.
Part I of the book concerns the principles and applications of the X-ray and neutrons through their origins from classical crystallography. The book explains the use of diffraction methods to show the highly regular arrangement of atoms that forms a continuous pattern in three-dimensional space. The text evaluates the limitations and benefits of using the different types of radiation sources, whether these are X-rays, neutrons, or electrons. Part II is a collection of reprints discussing the development of techniques that includes a modification of the Bragg method, which is a method of X-ray crystal analysis. One paper presents an improved numerical method of two-dimensional Fourier synthesis for crystals. This method uses a greatly reduced process of arrangement of sets of figures found in the two-dimensional Fourier series.
The book also notes the theoretical considerations and the practical details, and then addresses precautions against possible inclusions of errors in this method. The text deals as well with the magnetic scattering of neutrons, and one paper presents a simple method of gathering information about the magnetic moment of the neutron besides the traditional Stern-Gerlach method.
Nuclear scientists and physicists, atomic researchers, and nuclear engineers will greatly appreciate the book.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I. Commentary
I. Crystal Form and Crystal Symmetry
II. Experimental Demonstration of Crystal Diffraction
III. Internal Crystal Symmetry and Space Groups
IV. The Principles of Crystal Structure Determination with X-rays
V. Fourier Analysis of Crystal Structure
VI. Applications and Limitations of X-ray Diffraction
VII. The Diffraction of Neutrons
VIII. Magnetic Scattering of Neutrons
IX. Inelastic Neutron Scattering
References
Part II. Extracts
Paper 1 "X-ray Interference Phenomena"
Paper 2 "The Diffraction of Short Electromagnetic Waves by a Crystal"
Paper 3 "The Crystalline Structure of Copper"
Paper 4 "A New Method of X-ray Crystal Analysis"
Paper 5 "On the Interpretation of X-ray, Single Crystal, Rotation Photographs"
Paper 6 "An Optical Method of Representing the Results of X-ray Analysis"
Paper 7 "An Improved Numerical Method of Two-dimensional Fourier Synthesis for Crystals"
Paper 8 "The Structure of Organic Crystals"
Paper 9 "An X-ray Study of the Phthalocyanines, Part II"
Paper 10 "A Fourier Series Method for the Determination of the Components of Interatomic Distances in Crystals"
Paper 11 "The Diffraction of Slow Neutrons by Crystalline Substances"
Paper 12 "Bragg Reflection of Slow Neutrons"
Paper 13 "Diffraction of Neutrons by a Single Crystal"
Paper 14 "Interference Phenomena of Slow Neutrons"
Paper 15 "The Diffraction of Thermal Neutrons by Single Crystals"
Paper 16 "A Single Crystal Neutron Diffraction Determination of the Hydrogen Position in Potassium Bifluoride"
Paper 17 "On the Magnetic Scattering of Neutrons"
Paper 18 "On the Magnetic Scattering of Neutrons"
Paper 19 "Detection of Antiferromagnetism by Neutron Diffraction"
Paper 20 "Neutron Scattering and Polarization by Ferromagnetic Materials"
Paper 21 "Experimental Proof of the Diffraction of Neutrons"
Index of Subjects Discussed in the Commentary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483158297