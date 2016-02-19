X-Ray Anatomy
1st Edition
Description
X-Ray Anatomy describes as well as illustrates the elementary and advanced radiological anatomy. This book presents the radiograph of the various parts of the human body, including the head, neck, upper limb, lower limb, abdomen, thorax, and the vertebral column. Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the four classical methods of inspection, percussion, palpation, and auscultation. This text then describes the structure of the human skeleton, including its physical properties and its appearance in the radiograph. Other chapters consider the surface contours and skeletal landmarks of the shoulder and arm. This book discusses as well the condition of spina bifida, which is accompanied by anomalies of the spinal cord. The final chapter deals with several diagrams showing the radiographs of the larynx, the skull, as well as the ventricular system of the brain. This book is a valuable resource for radiologists, physicians, surgeons, and internists.
Table of Contents
Contents
1 General Anatomy and Radiological Methods
Introduction
Individual Variation
Landmarks
Nature of X-rays
Production of X-rays
X-ray Imaging
2 The Human Skeletal Pattern
Formation of Bone
Varieties of Bone Tissue
Physical Properties of Bone
Development and Growth of Bone
The Appearance of the Normal Skeleton in the Radiograph
The Appearance of the Growing Skeleton in the Radiograph
3 The Upper Limb
Shoulder and Arm
Elbow, Forearm, Wrist and Hand
Upper Limb Arteries
Upper Limb Veins
4 The Lower Limb
Hip Region and Thigh
Region of the Knee
Ankle Region and Foot
Lower Limb Arteries
Lower Limb Veins
Lower Limb Lymphatics
5 The Vertebral Column
6 The Thorax
Thoracic Wall
The Diaphragm
The Mediastinum
The Heart
The Hilar Shadows
The Pleural Cavities
The Lungs - Radiology
The Esophagus
7 The Abdomen
The Stomach
The Duodenum
The Jejunum and Ileum
The Large Intestine - Colon
The Liver
The Gall Bladder
The Spleen
The Pancreas
The Urinary Tract
The Abdominal Aorta
8 The Head and Neck
The Neck
The Head and Face
The Cranium
Ventricles of the Brain
Cerebral Angiography
The Subarachnoid Space and Spinal Cord
Appendices
I: Tables of Ossification
II: Summary of Approximate Dates of Appearance of Post-natal Ossific Centres
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483279961