X-Ray Anatomy - 1st Edition

X-Ray Anatomy

1st Edition

Authors: George Simon W. J. Hamilton
eBook ISBN: 9781483279961
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 352
Description

X-Ray Anatomy describes as well as illustrates the elementary and advanced radiological anatomy. This book presents the radiograph of the various parts of the human body, including the head, neck, upper limb, lower limb, abdomen, thorax, and the vertebral column. Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the four classical methods of inspection, percussion, palpation, and auscultation. This text then describes the structure of the human skeleton, including its physical properties and its appearance in the radiograph. Other chapters consider the surface contours and skeletal landmarks of the shoulder and arm. This book discusses as well the condition of spina bifida, which is accompanied by anomalies of the spinal cord. The final chapter deals with several diagrams showing the radiographs of the larynx, the skull, as well as the ventricular system of the brain. This book is a valuable resource for radiologists, physicians, surgeons, and internists.

Table of Contents


Contents

1 General Anatomy and Radiological Methods

Introduction

Individual Variation

Landmarks

Nature of X-rays

Production of X-rays

X-ray Imaging

2 The Human Skeletal Pattern

Formation of Bone

Varieties of Bone Tissue

Physical Properties of Bone

Development and Growth of Bone

The Appearance of the Normal Skeleton in the Radiograph

The Appearance of the Growing Skeleton in the Radiograph

3 The Upper Limb

Shoulder and Arm

Elbow, Forearm, Wrist and Hand

Upper Limb Arteries

Upper Limb Veins

4 The Lower Limb

Hip Region and Thigh

Region of the Knee

Ankle Region and Foot

Lower Limb Arteries

Lower Limb Veins

Lower Limb Lymphatics

5 The Vertebral Column

6 The Thorax

Thoracic Wall

The Diaphragm

The Mediastinum

The Heart

The Hilar Shadows

The Pleural Cavities

The Lungs - Radiology

The Esophagus

7 The Abdomen

The Stomach

The Duodenum

The Jejunum and Ileum

The Large Intestine - Colon

The Liver

The Gall Bladder

The Spleen

The Pancreas

The Urinary Tract

The Abdominal Aorta

8 The Head and Neck

The Neck

The Head and Face

The Cranium

Ventricles of the Brain

Cerebral Angiography

The Subarachnoid Space and Spinal Cord

Appendices

I: Tables of Ossification

II: Summary of Approximate Dates of Appearance of Post-natal Ossific Centres

Index

About the Author

George Simon

W. J. Hamilton

