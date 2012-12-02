Writing Reaction Mechanisms in Organic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080571249

Writing Reaction Mechanisms in Organic Chemistry

1st Edition

Authors: Audrey Miller Philippa Solomon
eBook ISBN: 9780080571249
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 488
Description

Presentation is clear and instructive: students will learn to recognize that many of the reactions in organic chemistry are closely related and not independent facts needing unrelated memorization. The book emphasizes that derivation of a mechanism is not a theoretical procedure, but a means of applying knowledge of other similar reactions and reaction conditions to the new reaction.

Key Features

  • Brief summaries of required basic knowledge of organic structure, bonding, stereochemistry, resonance, tautomerism, and molecular orbital theory
  • Definitions of essential terms
  • Typing and classification of reactions
  • Hints (rules) for deriving the most likely mechanism for any reaction

Readership

Upper division and graduate students in organic chemistry

Table of Contents

General Principles for Writing Organic Mechanisms. Reactions of Nucleophiles and Bases. Reactions Involving Acids and other Electophiles. Radicals and Radical Anions. Pericyclic Reactions. A Mixed Bag-Additional Problems.

Details

No. of pages:
488
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080571249

About the Author

Audrey Miller

Audrey Evelyn Miller received her Ph.D. from Columbia University in 1962. She was the National Science Foundation Science Faculty Fellow from 1971-1972. Dr. Miller has served on panels from multiple organizations and societies. She has also given many seminar presentations at various colleges around the U.S. Dr. Miller recently taught chemistry at the University of Connecticut, and is also published under the last names Monahan and Small.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Connecticut, Storrs, U.S.A.

Philippa Solomon

Philippa H. Solomon received her Ph.D. from Boston University in 1972. She did her post doctoral work at the University of Pittsburgh from 1971-1972, and at Columbia University from 1972-1975.

Affiliations and Expertise

Edison, New Jersey, U.S.A.

Reviews

"Miller stresses a detailed pedagogically focused approach developing mechanistic pathways from fundamental chemical, physical, and electronic/molecular orbital principles....Many examples and problems are included, along with numerous literature references. Written in a clear and comprehensible style, it will serve as an invaluable supplement to both undergraduate and graduate chemistry students alike; the thorough index renders it useful for professionals as well." --CHOICE

"I think this book is quite unique and very much needed....The problems are truly outstanding....I like the idea and scope of this book very much....I am excited about using this text." --Sheila E. Browne, Professor and Chair, Department of Chemistry, MOUNT HOLYOKE COLLEGE

"Suitable as a text for advanced undergraduates or beginning graduate students in chemistry, assuming the knowledge obtained in a one-year undergraduate course. Detailed answers are given to all problems." --BOOK NEWS, INC.

"Overall the quality of the presentation is very good. The mechanistic concepts are explained well, the examples chosen are quite representative, and the problems are excellent." --Donald J. Burton, Professor, Department of Chemistry, UNIVERSITY OF IOWA

Ratings and Reviews

