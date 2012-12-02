Writing Reaction Mechanisms in Organic Chemistry
1st Edition
Description
Presentation is clear and instructive: students will learn to recognize that many of the reactions in organic chemistry are closely related and not independent facts needing unrelated memorization. The book emphasizes that derivation of a mechanism is not a theoretical procedure, but a means of applying knowledge of other similar reactions and reaction conditions to the new reaction.
Key Features
- Brief summaries of required basic knowledge of organic structure, bonding, stereochemistry, resonance, tautomerism, and molecular orbital theory
- Definitions of essential terms
- Typing and classification of reactions
- Hints (rules) for deriving the most likely mechanism for any reaction
Readership
Upper division and graduate students in organic chemistry
Table of Contents
General Principles for Writing Organic Mechanisms. Reactions of Nucleophiles and Bases. Reactions Involving Acids and other Electophiles. Radicals and Radical Anions. Pericyclic Reactions. A Mixed Bag-Additional Problems.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080571249
About the Author
Audrey Miller
Audrey Evelyn Miller received her Ph.D. from Columbia University in 1962. She was the National Science Foundation Science Faculty Fellow from 1971-1972. Dr. Miller has served on panels from multiple organizations and societies. She has also given many seminar presentations at various colleges around the U.S. Dr. Miller recently taught chemistry at the University of Connecticut, and is also published under the last names Monahan and Small.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Connecticut, Storrs, U.S.A.
Philippa Solomon
Philippa H. Solomon received her Ph.D. from Boston University in 1972. She did her post doctoral work at the University of Pittsburgh from 1971-1972, and at Columbia University from 1972-1975.
Affiliations and Expertise
Edison, New Jersey, U.S.A.
Reviews
"Miller stresses a detailed pedagogically focused approach developing mechanistic pathways from fundamental chemical, physical, and electronic/molecular orbital principles....Many examples and problems are included, along with numerous literature references. Written in a clear and comprehensible style, it will serve as an invaluable supplement to both undergraduate and graduate chemistry students alike; the thorough index renders it useful for professionals as well." --CHOICE
"I think this book is quite unique and very much needed....The problems are truly outstanding....I like the idea and scope of this book very much....I am excited about using this text." --Sheila E. Browne, Professor and Chair, Department of Chemistry, MOUNT HOLYOKE COLLEGE
"Suitable as a text for advanced undergraduates or beginning graduate students in chemistry, assuming the knowledge obtained in a one-year undergraduate course. Detailed answers are given to all problems." --BOOK NEWS, INC.
"Overall the quality of the presentation is very good. The mechanistic concepts are explained well, the examples chosen are quite representative, and the problems are excellent." --Donald J. Burton, Professor, Department of Chemistry, UNIVERSITY OF IOWA