Writing for Science and Engineering: Papers, Presentations and Reports
1st Edition
Description
Are you a post-graduate student in Engineering, Science or Technology who needs to know how to:
Prepare abstracts, theses and journal papers Present your work orally Present a progress report to your funding body
Would you like some guidance aimed specifically at your subject area? ... This is the book for you; a practical guide to all aspects of post-graduate documentation for Engineering, Science and Technology students, which will prove indispensable to readers.
Writing for Science and Engineering will prove invaluable in all areas of research and writing due its clear, concise style. The practical advice contained within the pages alongside numerous examples to aid learning will make the preparation of documentation much easier for all students.
Readership
Primary market for this title: Student. All science, engineering and technology courses for postgraduates,
Secondary market: Professional. Any research/development worker who as part of his/her job is expected to write reports and make presentations. Courses: Writing and Effective Scientific Paper taught at various organisations in-house in New Zealand, Max Planck Institutes in Germany
Table of Contents
Section 1: Document structure. The requirements for each section: The general structure of a document; The core chapter: Sections and Elements of a document. Section 2: Specific types of documents: Abstract/Summary/Executive Summary; Literature review; Research Proposal; Journal Paper; Progress Reports; Consulting or management report and recommendation report; Engineering design report; Formal letter; Emails, faxes and memos; Thesis; Conference poster. Section 3: Referencing, editorial conventions, revising, proof reading: Referencing; Editorial conventions; Revising and proofreading: Strategies. Section 4: Writing style; Problems of Style. Section 5: Presenting your work orally; A seminar or conference presentation; Presentation to a small group. Appendices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 281
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
- Published:
- 11th October 2000
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080523248
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750646369
About the Author
Heather Silyn-Roberts
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Auckland
Reviews
'Practical advice contained within the pages alongside numerous examples to aid learning will make the preparation of documentation much easier for all students'. Engineering Designer, March 2001. "Writing for Science and Engineering will prove invaluable in all areas of research and writing due to its clear, concise style". The Engineers Journal, October 2000 "Excellent text" Professor Doug Probert, School of Mechanical Engineering, Cranfield University 'This book could serve as a practical guide to all aspects of documentation in Engineering, Science and Technology areas.' Chemical Industry Digest, Feb. 2001