Wrist Trauma, An Issue of Hand Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718249, 9781455700349

Wrist Trauma, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 26-1

1st Edition

Authors: Steven Papp
eBook ISBN: 9781455700349
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718249
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th January 2010
Articles in this issue include: Anatomy and Approaches of the Wrist; Chronic Scaphoid Nonunion; External Fixation of Distal Radius Fractures; Complications of Distal Radius Fractures; Perilunate Dislocations; Plate Fixation of Distal Radius Fractures; Post Traumatic Malunion of Distal Radius Fractures; Traumatic Problems of The Distal RadioUlnar Joint; Acute Scaphoid Fractures; Distal Radius Fractures; When should we Operate? What is the Evidence? Carpal Bone Fractures; Physical Exam of the Wrist; Closed Management of Distal Radius Fractures; Management of SL injuries.

About the Authors

Steven Papp Author

