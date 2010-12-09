Wounds and Wound Management, An Issue of Surgical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437726169

Wounds and Wound Management, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 90-6

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Caldwell
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437726169
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th December 2010
Description

This issue of the Surgical Clinics will focus on new advances in Wound Healing and will include articles on The Progression of Wound Surgery, Foot Wounds in the Diabetic Patient, Decubitus Ulcer Prevention and Treatment, Intraabdominal Wound Healing, Anastamotic Healing, Adhesions, Venous Ablation and Reconstruction for the Treatment of Venous Stasis Ulceration, Endovascular Arterial Techniques for CLI, Unusual and Difficult Wounds (Calciphylazis, Vasculitis, Pyoderma Gangrenosum, Necrobiosis Lipoidica Diabeticorum, Pyogenic Granuloma), Complex Wounds and Their Management (Fournier’s, Necrotizing Fasciitis, Open Orthopedic Injuries), Wound Microbial Ecology, Biofilms, Bioengineered Skin and Dermal Substitutes.

About the Authors

Michael Caldwell Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, University of Minnesota School of Medicine, Minneapolis, MN

