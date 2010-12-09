Wounds and Wound Management, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 90-6

This issue of the Surgical Clinics will focus on new advances in Wound Healing and will include articles on The Progression of Wound Surgery, Foot Wounds in the Diabetic Patient, Decubitus Ulcer Prevention and Treatment, Intraabdominal Wound Healing, Anastamotic Healing, Adhesions, Venous Ablation and Reconstruction for the Treatment of Venous Stasis Ulceration, Endovascular Arterial Techniques for CLI, Unusual and Difficult Wounds (Calciphylazis, Vasculitis, Pyoderma Gangrenosum, Necrobiosis Lipoidica Diabeticorum, Pyogenic Granuloma), Complex Wounds and Their Management (Fournier’s, Necrotizing Fasciitis, Open Orthopedic Injuries), Wound Microbial Ecology, Biofilms, Bioengineered Skin and Dermal Substitutes.