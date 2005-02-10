Wounds and Lacerations
Description
The revised and updated new edition covers all of the major clinical issues surrounding the care and closure of wounds and lacerations, including basic and complex wound care, anatomy, wound healing, infiltration anesthesia, cleansing, irrigation, choice of suture materials, consultations, and more. It provides clear, concise guidance on everything from the patient's arrival in the ED to discharge and follow-up care. And, more than 445 detailed illustrations—over 130 new to this edition—depict techniques for wound care and offer step-by-step guidance.
Key Features
- Uses a structured guideline approach to wound care derived from expert opinion and research.
- Discusses basic wound care knowledge, as well as information on materials, instruments, and techniques.
- Examines the advantages and disadvantages of various technique and instruments, and offers "real-life" solutions to clinical problems in the emergency setting.
Table of Contents
- Emergency Wound Care: An Overview
2. Patient Evaluation and Wound Assessment
3. Anatomy of Wound Repair
4. Surface Injury and Wound Healing
5. Wound Care and the Pediatric Patient
6. Infiltration and Nerve Block Anesthesia
7. Wound Cleansing and Irrigation
8. Instruments and Suture Materials
9. Decisions Before Closure—Timing, Debridement, Consultation
10. Basic Laceration Repair: Principles and Techniques
11. Complex Wounds: Advanced Repair Techniques
12. Special Anatomic Sites
13. The Hand
14. Tissue Adhesives and Alternate Wound Closure
15. Bite Wounds
16. Common Wound Care Problems
17. Minor Burns
18. Cutaneous and Superficial Abscesses
19. Complicated and Chronic Wounds
20. Wound Dressing and Bandaging Techniques
21. Tetanus Immunity and Antibiotic Wound Prophylaxis
22. Suture Removal and Wound Aftercare
About the Author
Alexander Trott
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, OH
