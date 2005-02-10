The revised and updated new edition covers all of the major clinical issues surrounding the care and closure of wounds and lacerations, including basic and complex wound care, anatomy, wound healing, infiltration anesthesia, cleansing, irrigation, choice of suture materials, consultations, and more. It provides clear, concise guidance on everything from the patient's arrival in the ED to discharge and follow-up care. And, more than 445 detailed illustrations—over 130 new to this edition—depict techniques for wound care and offer step-by-step guidance.