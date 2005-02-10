Wounds and Lacerations - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323023078

Wounds and Lacerations

3rd Edition

Emergency Care and Closure

Authors: Alexander Trott
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323023078
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 10th February 2005
Page Count: 352
Description

The revised and updated new edition covers all of the major clinical issues surrounding the care and closure of wounds and lacerations, including basic and complex wound care, anatomy, wound healing, infiltration anesthesia, cleansing, irrigation, choice of suture materials, consultations, and more. It provides clear, concise guidance on everything from the patient's arrival in the ED to discharge and follow-up care. And, more than 445 detailed illustrations—over 130 new to this edition—depict techniques for wound care and offer step-by-step guidance.

Key Features

  • Uses a structured guideline approach to wound care derived from expert opinion and research.
  • Discusses basic wound care knowledge, as well as information on materials, instruments, and techniques.
  • Examines the advantages and disadvantages of various technique and instruments, and offers "real-life" solutions to clinical problems in the emergency setting.

Table of Contents

  1. Emergency Wound Care: An Overview

    2. Patient Evaluation and Wound Assessment

    3. Anatomy of Wound Repair

    4. Surface Injury and Wound Healing

    5. Wound Care and the Pediatric Patient

    6. Infiltration and Nerve Block Anesthesia

    7. Wound Cleansing and Irrigation

    8. Instruments and Suture Materials

    9. Decisions Before Closure—Timing, Debridement, Consultation

    10. Basic Laceration Repair: Principles and Techniques

    11. Complex Wounds: Advanced Repair Techniques

    12. Special Anatomic Sites

    13. The Hand

    14. Tissue Adhesives and Alternate Wound Closure

    15. Bite Wounds

    16. Common Wound Care Problems

    17. Minor Burns

    18. Cutaneous and Superficial Abscesses

    19. Complicated and Chronic Wounds

    20. Wound Dressing and Bandaging Techniques

    21. Tetanus Immunity and Antibiotic Wound Prophylaxis

    22. Suture Removal and Wound Aftercare

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323023078

About the Author

Alexander Trott

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, OH

