Wound Management, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 47-6

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, with Editor Dr. Marije Risselada, focuses on Wound Management. Article topics include: Initial management of traumatic wounds; Perforating thoracic and abdominal wounds; Systemic and local management of burn wounds; Management of radiation side effects to the skin; Debridement techniques and non-NPWT wound management; Negative Pressure Wound Therapy; Wound closure, tension relieving techniques and local flaps; Axial pattern flaps; Free grafts and microvascular anastomoses.