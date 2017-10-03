Wound Management, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323549097, 9780323549103

Wound Management, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 47-6

1st Edition

Authors: Marije Risselada
eBook ISBN: 9780323549103
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323549097
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd October 2017
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice

Wound Management

Preface: Wound Management

Initial Management of Traumatic Wounds

Perforating Cervical, Thoracic, and Abdominal Wounds

Systemic and Local Management of Burn Wounds

Management of Radiation Side Effects to the Skin

Debridement Techniques and Non–Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Wound Management

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

Wound Closure, Tension-Relieving Techniques, and Local Flaps

Axial Pattern Flaps

Free Grafts and Microvascular Anastomoses

Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, with Editor Dr. Marije Risselada, focuses on Wound Management. Article topics include: Initial management of traumatic wounds; Perforating thoracic and abdominal wounds; Systemic and local management of burn wounds; Management of radiation side effects to the skin; Debridement techniques and non-NPWT wound management; Negative Pressure Wound Therapy; Wound closure, tension relieving techniques and local flaps; Axial pattern flaps; Free grafts and microvascular anastomoses.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323549103
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323549097

About the Authors

Marije Risselada Author

Affiliations and Expertise

North Carolina State University

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.