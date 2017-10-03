Wound Management, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 47-6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice
Wound Management
Preface: Wound Management
Initial Management of Traumatic Wounds
Perforating Cervical, Thoracic, and Abdominal Wounds
Systemic and Local Management of Burn Wounds
Management of Radiation Side Effects to the Skin
Debridement Techniques and Non–Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Wound Management
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
Wound Closure, Tension-Relieving Techniques, and Local Flaps
Axial Pattern Flaps
Free Grafts and Microvascular Anastomoses
Description
This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, with Editor Dr. Marije Risselada, focuses on Wound Management. Article topics include: Initial management of traumatic wounds; Perforating thoracic and abdominal wounds; Systemic and local management of burn wounds; Management of radiation side effects to the skin; Debridement techniques and non-NPWT wound management; Negative Pressure Wound Therapy; Wound closure, tension relieving techniques and local flaps; Axial pattern flaps; Free grafts and microvascular anastomoses.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 3rd October 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323549103
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323549097
About the Authors
Marije Risselada Author
Affiliations and Expertise
North Carolina State University