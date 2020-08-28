Wound Management, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 100-4
1st Edition
This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Surgical Oncology for the General Surgeon, and is edited by Drs. Neal Wilkinson and Randall Zuckerman. Articles will include: Cancer Incidence and Trends; Cancer Genetics; Imaging and Interventional Radiology for Cancer Management; Esophagus and GE Junction Tumors; Gastric Cancer; Primary Liver Cancers; Metastatic Cancer to Liver; Pancreas Solid Tumors; Pancreas Cystic Lesions; Peritoneal Cancers and HIPEC; Rectal Cancer; Anal Cancer; Neuroendocrine Tumors; Soft Tissue Tumors of the Abdomen; Soft Tissue Tumors of the Extremities; and more!
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323754941
Michael Caldwell
Professor of Surgery, University of Minnesota School of Medicine, Minneapolis, MN
Michael Harl
