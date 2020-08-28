Wound Management, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 100-4

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Surgical Oncology for the General Surgeon, and is edited by Drs. Neal Wilkinson and Randall Zuckerman. Articles will include: Cancer Incidence and Trends; Cancer Genetics; Imaging and Interventional Radiology for Cancer Management; Esophagus and GE Junction Tumors; Gastric Cancer; Primary Liver Cancers; Metastatic Cancer to Liver; Pancreas Solid Tumors; Pancreas Cystic Lesions; Peritoneal Cancers and HIPEC; Rectal Cancer; Anal Cancer; Neuroendocrine Tumors; Soft Tissue Tumors of the Abdomen; Soft Tissue Tumors of the Extremities; and more!