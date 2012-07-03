Wound Healing for Plastic Surgeons, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749263, 9781455747474

Wound Healing for Plastic Surgeons, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 39-3

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Granick
eBook ISBN: 9781455747474
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749263
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd July 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

Plastic Surgery’s pre-eminence in the field of surgical wound management is enhanced with clinical information in this publication. A surgeon involved with an international team training surgeons throughout the world in wound technology leads this issue, presenting advances in wound technology. Wound technology has enabled plastic surgeons to treat a wide variety of wounds successfully and has transformed wound surgery to a thriving, cutting edge specialty. Topics include: Debridement; Microbial Barrier Protection; Harnessing Growth Factors to Influence Wound Healing; Regenerative Materials that Facilitate Wound Healing; Compression and Venous surgery to treat VLUs; Early Experience with Stem Cells in treating Chronic Wounds; Hyperbaric Oxygen, Topical Oxygen and Nasal Oxygen in Wound Management; Negative Pressure Wound Therapy: An Algorithm; Sophisticated Surgical Solutions for Complex Wound Problems; An Algorithm for Limb Salvage for Chronic Ulcers; Outcome Assessment for Chronic Wound Management with Serial Debridement, and Topical Surface Manipulation.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455747474
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455749263

About the Authors

Mark Granick Author

Affiliations and Expertise

New Jersey Medical School - UMDNJ Newark

