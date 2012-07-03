Wound Healing for Plastic Surgeons, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 39-3

Plastic Surgery’s pre-eminence in the field of surgical wound management is enhanced with clinical information in this publication. A surgeon involved with an international team training surgeons throughout the world in wound technology leads this issue, presenting advances in wound technology. Wound technology has enabled plastic surgeons to treat a wide variety of wounds successfully and has transformed wound surgery to a thriving, cutting edge specialty. Topics include: Debridement; Microbial Barrier Protection; Harnessing Growth Factors to Influence Wound Healing; Regenerative Materials that Facilitate Wound Healing; Compression and Venous surgery to treat VLUs; Early Experience with Stem Cells in treating Chronic Wounds; Hyperbaric Oxygen, Topical Oxygen and Nasal Oxygen in Wound Management; Negative Pressure Wound Therapy: An Algorithm; Sophisticated Surgical Solutions for Complex Wound Problems; An Algorithm for Limb Salvage for Chronic Ulcers; Outcome Assessment for Chronic Wound Management with Serial Debridement, and Topical Surface Manipulation.