Wound Healing Biomaterials - Volume 1

Wound Healing Biomaterials: Volume One, Therapies and Regeneration discusses the types of wounds associated with trauma, illness, or surgery that can sometimes be extremely complex and difficult to heal.

Consequently, there is a prominent drive for scientists and clinicians to find methods to heal these types of wounds, with science increasingly turning towards biomaterials to address these challenges. Much research is now concerned with new therapies, regeneration methods, and biomaterials to assist in wound healing and healing response.

This book provides readers with a comprehensive review of the fundamentals and advances in the field of wound healing with regard to therapies and tissue regeneration. Chapters in Part One discuss fundamentals and strategies of wound healing, while Part Two reviews gene, stem cell, and drug delivery therapies for wound healing. Final chapters look at tissue regeneration strategies, making this an all-encompassing book on the topic of wound care and biomaterials.