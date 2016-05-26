Wound Healing Biomaterials - Volume 1
1st Edition
Therapies and Regeneration
Table of Contents
- Part One. Fundamentals and strategies for wound healing
- 1. Wound healing
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Skin layers
- 1.3. Phases of wound healing
- 1.4. Growth factors and wound healing
- 1.5. Acute and chronic wounds
- 1.6. Excessive scarring
- 1.7. Burns
- 1.8. Animal models
- 1.9. Conclusion
- Conflict of interest
- 2. Growth factors in fetal and adult wound healing
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Growth factors implicated in wound healing
- 2.3. Differences in wound repair between fetuses and adults
- 2.4. The interplay of fibroblasts and growth factors in fetal and adult wound healing
- 2.5. Growth factors, senescence, and wound healing
- 2.6. Conclusion
- 3. Targeting the myofibroblast to improve wound healing
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. From normal to abnormal wound healing: the myofibroblast
- 3.3. Treatment of chronic wounds: stimulating myofibroblast development
- 3.4. Targeting the myofibroblast as an antiscarring strategy
- 3.5. Conclusions
- 4. Manipulating the healing response
- 4.1. Skin self-renewal
- 4.2. Normal skin wound healing
- 4.3. Skin inflammation: care or damage
- 4.4. Acute and chronic wounds
- 4.5. Manipulating the healing response
- 4.6. In vitro skin test models
- 4.7. Conclusions
- 5. Manipulating inflammation to improve healing
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Inflammation during wound healing
- 5.3. Manipulating inflammation to improve wound healing
- 5.4. Manipulating inflammation by biomaterials
- 5.5. Conclusions
- 5.6. Summary
- 6. Modelling wound healing
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. In vitro models of wound healing
- 6.3. In vivo models of wound healing
- 6.4. The rodent model
- 6.5. The pig model
- 6.6. Types of wounds
- 6.7. Assessment of healing outcomes
- 6.8. Translational medicine
- Part Two. Therapeutics and tissue regeneration for wound healing
- 7. Stem cell therapies for wounds
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Wound healing
- 7.3. Acute versus chronic wounds
- 7.4. Burns
- 7.5. Current treatments of burn wounds and chronic wounds
- 7.6. Stem cell therapy and sources of stem cells
- 7.7. Current scaffolds for applying stem cells
- 7.8. Methods of applying stem cells
- 7.9. Novel approaches in stem cell therapy
- 7.10. Future perspectives of stem cell therapy for wounds
- 7.11. Conclusion
- 8. Living cell products as wound healing biomaterials: Current and future modalities
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. History and new developments of living cell products for the treatment of problematic and chronic wounds
- 8.3. Current living cell products on the global market
- 8.4. Stem cells as wound healing biomaterials
- 8.5. Biofabrication
- 8.6. Clinical guidelines are needed
- 8.7. The future
- 9. Biomaterials for dermal substitutes
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Biomaterials for dermal substitution
- 9.3. Manufacturing procedures
- 9.4. Animal studies
- 9.5. Future perspectives
- 10. Engineering the tissue–wound interface: Harnessing topography to direct wound healing
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. In vitro approaches to assessing the role of the physical microenvironment in the regulation of cellular function and wound healing
- 10.3. In vivo approaches to assess cellular function in wound healing
- 10.4. Future trends
- 10.5. Conclusions
- 11. Autologous cell-rich biomaterial (LeucoPatch) in the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. The pathogenesis of diabetic foot ulcers
- 11.3. Recommended treatments of diabetic foot ulcers
- 11.4. Autologous blood-derived biomaterials for wound treatment
- 11.5. Clinical evidence for platelet-derived products in wound care
- 11.6. LeucoPatch
- 11.7. Clinical investigations of LeucoPatch
- 11.8. Conclusions
- Index
Description
Wound Healing Biomaterials: Volume One, Therapies and Regeneration discusses the types of wounds associated with trauma, illness, or surgery that can sometimes be extremely complex and difficult to heal.
Consequently, there is a prominent drive for scientists and clinicians to find methods to heal these types of wounds, with science increasingly turning towards biomaterials to address these challenges. Much research is now concerned with new therapies, regeneration methods, and biomaterials to assist in wound healing and healing response.
This book provides readers with a comprehensive review of the fundamentals and advances in the field of wound healing with regard to therapies and tissue regeneration. Chapters in Part One discuss fundamentals and strategies of wound healing, while Part Two reviews gene, stem cell, and drug delivery therapies for wound healing. Final chapters look at tissue regeneration strategies, making this an all-encompassing book on the topic of wound care and biomaterials.
Key Features
- Provides more systematic and comprehensive coverage of specific therapies and biomaterials for wound healing
- Highlights research that is concerned with new therapies, regeneration methods, and the use of biomaterials to assist in wound healing and healing response
- Presents an organized layout of the material that is carefully arranged with clear titles and comprehensive section headings
- Looks at tissue regeneration strategies, making this an all encompassing book on the topic of wound care
Readership
Researchers in industry, academia and clinics with an interest in wound healing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 26th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081006054
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782424550
About the Editors
Magnus Ågren Editor
Magnus S. Ågren is Professor at the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, University of Copenhagen, and affiliated to Bispebjerg Hospital, Copenhagen, Denmark. Dr. Ågren has worked as senior scientist and manager in both academia and industry with wound healing for 35 years, and has published well over 100 scientific articles. He is also scientific advisor for a number of Scandinavian and international companies in the healthcare sector, and he serves on the editorial boards for a number of biomedical journals. Dr. Ågren is the current president for the European Tissue Repair Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Copenhagen Wound Healing Center and Digestive Disease Center, Bispebjerg Hospital, Copenhagen, Denmark