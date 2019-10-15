Wound Care - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729543170, 9780729587532

Wound Care

1st Edition

A practical guide for maintaining skin integrity

Authors: Kerrie Coleman Glo Neilsen
eBook ISBN: 9780729587532
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543170
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th October 2019
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780729587532
Paperback ISBN:
9780729543170

About the Author

Kerrie Coleman

Affiliations and Expertise

Nurse Practitioner Complex Wound Management Critical Care & Clinical Support Services/Royal Brisbane & Women's Hospital Metro North Hospital & Health Service

Glo Neilsen

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer and Unit Coordinator, School of Nursing, Midwifery & Social Sciences, CQUniversity, Queensland, Australia

