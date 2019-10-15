Wound Care
1st Edition
A practical guide for maintaining skin integrity
Authors: Kerrie Coleman Glo Neilsen
eBook ISBN: 9780729587532
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543170
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th October 2019
About the Author
Kerrie Coleman
Affiliations and Expertise
Nurse Practitioner Complex Wound Management Critical Care & Clinical Support Services/Royal Brisbane & Women's Hospital Metro North Hospital & Health Service
Glo Neilsen
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer and Unit Coordinator, School of Nursing, Midwifery & Social Sciences, CQUniversity, Queensland, Australia
