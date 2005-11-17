Wound Care Nursing - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780723433446, 9780723435808

Wound Care Nursing

2nd Edition

A Patient-Centered Approach

Authors: Sue Bale Vanessa Jones
eBook ISBN: 9780723435808
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 17th November 2005
Page Count: 256
Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Based on current research and the authors' extensive, first-hand knowledge and experience, this book introduces readers to wound care in nursing practice with a holistic, patient-centered approach. It presents a nursing framework for wound care that uses a nursing model rather than a medical model, focusing on care of the patient rather than simply care of the wound. Throughout the book, readers will find case studies with individualized care plans that demonstrate practical applications, full color illustrations, and a lifespan perspective that takes the reader on a wound care "journey" from birth to old age.

Key Features

  • Unique lifespan approach addresses the care of wounds in all patients, from infants to the elderly.
  • Patient-focused perspective offers a holistic approach to wound care.
  • Frequent case studies throughout the demonstrate applications of concepts.
  • Research-based content emphasizes the importance of practicing evidence-based wound care.
  • Key issues and summary boxes draw attention to important information.
  • Practice Points boxes highlight key areas relevant to practice.
  • High-quality, full-color photographs and illustrations throughout bring clinical situations and patient care to life.
  • Nursing theory is used throughout instead of a traditional medical approach, making the material more applicable to nursing practice.
  • Closely models nursing practice and specialities - paediatric, adult and older individuals - demonstrating how to care for patients with wounds from birth to old age.

Table of Contents

  1. Assessing the normal and abnormal

    2. Assessing and planning individualized care

    3. Principles of wound interventions

    4. Wound care in the baby and young child

    5. Wound care in teenagers

    6. Wound care in adults

    7. Wound care in the middle-aged individual

    8. Wound care in the elderly individual with a pressure sore

    9. Wound care in the elderly individual with leg ulceration and malignancy

    10. Ways of evaluating care

    Appendix

    Glossary

    Specialist journals and useful addresses

    Index

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Ltd. 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780723435808

About the Author

Sue Bale

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Director of Nursing (R&D), Gwent Healthcare NHS Trust, Cwmbran, South Wales, UK

Vanessa Jones

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer/Education Director, Wound Healing Research Unit, Department of Surgery, Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK

