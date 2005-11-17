Wound Care Nursing

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Based on current research and the authors' extensive, first-hand knowledge and experience, this book introduces readers to wound care in nursing practice with a holistic, patient-centered approach. It presents a nursing framework for wound care that uses a nursing model rather than a medical model, focusing on care of the patient rather than simply care of the wound. Throughout the book, readers will find case studies with individualized care plans that demonstrate practical applications, full color illustrations, and a lifespan perspective that takes the reader on a wound care "journey" from birth to old age.