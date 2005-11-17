Wound Care Nursing
2nd Edition
A Patient-Centered Approach
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Based on current research and the authors' extensive, first-hand knowledge and experience, this book introduces readers to wound care in nursing practice with a holistic, patient-centered approach. It presents a nursing framework for wound care that uses a nursing model rather than a medical model, focusing on care of the patient rather than simply care of the wound. Throughout the book, readers will find case studies with individualized care plans that demonstrate practical applications, full color illustrations, and a lifespan perspective that takes the reader on a wound care "journey" from birth to old age.
Key Features
- Unique lifespan approach addresses the care of wounds in all patients, from infants to the elderly.
- Patient-focused perspective offers a holistic approach to wound care.
- Frequent case studies throughout the demonstrate applications of concepts.
- Research-based content emphasizes the importance of practicing evidence-based wound care.
- Key issues and summary boxes draw attention to important information.
- Practice Points boxes highlight key areas relevant to practice.
- High-quality, full-color photographs and illustrations throughout bring clinical situations and patient care to life.
- Nursing theory is used throughout instead of a traditional medical approach, making the material more applicable to nursing practice.
- Closely models nursing practice and specialities - paediatric, adult and older individuals - demonstrating how to care for patients with wounds from birth to old age.
Table of Contents
- Assessing the normal and abnormal
2. Assessing and planning individualized care
3. Principles of wound interventions
4. Wound care in the baby and young child
5. Wound care in teenagers
6. Wound care in adults
7. Wound care in the middle-aged individual
8. Wound care in the elderly individual with a pressure sore
9. Wound care in the elderly individual with leg ulceration and malignancy
10. Ways of evaluating care
Appendix
Glossary
Specialist journals and useful addresses
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2006
- Published:
- 17th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723435808
About the Author
Sue Bale
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Director of Nursing (R&D), Gwent Healthcare NHS Trust, Cwmbran, South Wales, UK
Vanessa Jones
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer/Education Director, Wound Healing Research Unit, Department of Surgery, Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK