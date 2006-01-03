World Textiles Atlas
1st Edition
The World Textiles Thesaurus and List of Journals Indexed
Authors: Multiple Contributors
eBook ISBN: 9780080931180
Paperback ISBN: 9780444520494
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 3rd January 2006
Description
The World Textiles Thesaurus provides a unique hierarchical overview of all key concepts that are relevant to navigating scientific literature in the textiles and fibres domain. Both the Tree Structure and Term Relations are available for building sophisticated search strategies. In constructing the World Textiles Thesaurus, the same editorial rules were applied as to other successful thesauri such as EMTREE, the life Science Thesaurus.In addition to the Thesaurus, the World Textiles Atlas offers a comprehensive listing of all journals indexed in the World Textiles Abstract database, publishers' details, plus two extensive lists of major Textile Conferences and Organizations.
