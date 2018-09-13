World Seas: An Environmental Evaluation - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128050521, 9780128052044

World Seas: An Environmental Evaluation

2nd Edition

Volume III: Ecological Issues and Environmental Impacts

Editors: Charles Sheppard
eBook ISBN: 9780128052044
Paperback ISBN: 9780128050521
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th September 2018
Page Count: 666
Description

World Seas: An Environmental Evaluation, Second Edition, Volume Three: Ecological Issues and Environmental Impacts covers global issues relating to our seas, including a biological description of the coast and continental shelf waters, the development and use of the coast, landfills and their effects, pollutant discharges over time, the effects of over-fishing, and the management methods and techniques used to ensure continued ecosystem functioning. The relative importance of water-borne and airborne routes differ in different parts of the world is explored, along with extensive coverage of major habitats and species groups, governmental, education and legal issues, fisheries effects, remote sensing, climate change and management.

This book is an invaluable, worldwide reference source for students and researchers concerned with marine environmental science, fisheries, oceanography and engineering and coastal zone development.

Key Features

  • Provides scientific reviews of regional issues, empowering managers and policymakers to make progress in under-resourced countries and regions
  • Covers environmental issues arising from the human use of both the sea and its watershed
  • Presents informed commentary on major trends, problems and successes, and recommendations for the future

Readership

Professionals and students interested in marine science, environmental science and climate change impact

Table of Contents

Introduction to World Seas: An Environmental Evaluation

Charles Sheppard

1. The Mangrove Ecosystem

Jurgenne H. Primavera, Daniel A. Friess, Hanneke Van Lavieren, Shing Yip Lee

2. Global Status of Coral Reefs: In Combination, Disturbances and Stressors Become Ratchets

Charles Birkeland

3. Status and Trends for the World’s Kelp Forests

Thomas Wernberg, Kira Krumhansl, Karen Filbee-Dexter, Morten F. Pedersen

4. Salt Marshes: Their Role in Our Society and Threats Posed to Their Existence

Silvia Giuliani, Luca G. Bellucci

5. Remote Sensing for Marine Management

Merv Fingas

6. New Advances in Benthic Monitoring Technology and Methodology

Daniel T.I. Bayley, Andrew O.M. Mogg

7. Seabirds

Jennifer F. Provencher, Stephanie Borrelle, Richard B. Sherley, Stephanie Avery-Gomm, Peter Hodum, Alex Bond, Heather L. Major, Karen D. McCoy, Rory Crawford, Flemming Merkel, Stephen Votier, Michelle Reynolds, Jeff Hatfield, Dena Spatz, Mark Mallory

8. Blooms of the Moon Jellyfish Aurelia: Causes, Consequences and Controls

Zhijun Dong

9. European Protection of Fisheries in the North East Atlantic

Jill Wakefield

10. Ghost Fishing

Julie A. Lively, Thomas P. Good

11. Far-Field and Near-Field Effects of Marine Aquaculture

Jenny Weitzman, Laura Steeves, Jessica Bradford, Ramón Filgueira

12. The Making of a Global Marine Fisheries Catch Database for Policy Development

Daniel Pauly, Dirk Zeller

13. Ballast Water: Problems and Management

Stephan Gollasch, Matej David

14. Debris in Deep Water

Michela Angiolillo

15. Polychlorinated Biphenyls in the Global Ocean

Rainer Lohmann, Jordi Dachs

16. Microbial Remediation of Organic Pollutants

Yafen Wang, Nora F.-y. Tam

17. The Threats from Macroplastic Pollution on Marine Environment: An Analytical Overview

Luís Gabriel A. Barboza, CozarAndrésCózar, Barbara C.G. Gimenez, Thayanne Lima Barros, Peter J. Kershaw, Lúcia Guilhermino

18. Marine Pollution by Microplastics: Environmental Contamination, Biological Effects, and Research Challenges

Luís Gabriel A. Barboza, João P.G.L. Frias, Andy M. Booth, Luís R. Vieira, Julie Masura, Joel Baker, Greg Foster, Lúcia Guilhermino

19. International Instruments for the Prevention of Marine Alien Invasive Species

Jiayu Bai, Jing Cheng

20. Underwater Noise: Sources and Effects on Marine Life

Nikolina Rako-Gospic, Marta Picciulin

21. Marine Oil Spills—Oil Pollution, Sources and Effects

Baiyu Zhang, Ethan J. Matchinski, Bing Chen, Xudong Ye, Liang Jing, Kenneth Lee

22. Marine Oil Spills—Preparedness and Countermeasures

Bing Chen, Xudong Ye, Baiyu Zhang, Liang Jing, Kenneth Lee

23. Threats to Seamount Ecosystems and Their Management

Alex D. Rogers

24. Dead Zones: Oxygen Depletion in Coastal Ecosystems

Andrew H. Altieri, Robert J. Diaz

25. Marine Protected Areas: Attempting the Sustainability of the Seas

David Rodríguez-Rodríguez

26. Shoreline Defenses

Lynette H.L. Loke, Eliza C. Heery, Peter A. Todd

27. Environmental Effects of Marine Transportation

Tony R. Walker, Olubukola Adebambo, Monica C. Del Aguila Feijoo, Elias Elhaimer, Tahazzud Hossain, Stuart Johnston Edwards, Courtney E. Morrison, Jessica Romo, Nameeta Sharma, Stephanie Taylor, Sanam Zomorodi

28. Collisions of Vessels with Cetaceans - The Underestimated Threat

Fabian Ritter, Simone Panigada

29. Marine Protected Areas

Dan Laffoley, John M Baxter, Jon C Day, Lauren Wenzel, Paula Bueno, Katherine Zischka

30. Marine Spatial Planning

Catarina Frazão Santos, Charles N. Ehler, Tundi Agardy, Francisco Andrade, Michael K. Orbach, Larry B. Crowder

31. The Role of Ports in a Global Economy, Issues of Relevance and Environmental Initiatives

Martí Puig, Rosa M. Darbra

32. Molecular Approaches for an Operational Marine Biodiversity Observation Network

Kelly D. Goodwin, Frank E. Muller-Karger, Anni Djurhuus, Lisa Z. Allen, Andrew E. Allen, John P. McCrow, Gabrielle C. Hyde

About the Editor

Charles Sheppard

Professor Charles Sheppard holds a half-time position of Professor in the School of Life Sciences at The University of Warwick, UK. The remainder of his time he works for a range of UN , Governmental and aid agencies in tropical marine and coastal development issues. He advises several governments on marine and coastal management and science, including the UK Government on its tropical Overseas Territories. He has organised and led the scientific input to the 2010 creation of the world's largest fully protected marine researce, in the Chagos archipelago, Indian Ocean, where a lot of his research has been focussed. The other main geographical area of research is the Arabian region. PhD University of Durham 1976.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Life Sciences, The University of Warwick, UK

