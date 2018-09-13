World Seas: An Environmental Evaluation
2nd Edition
Volume III: Ecological Issues and Environmental Impacts
Description
World Seas: An Environmental Evaluation, Second Edition, Volume Three: Ecological Issues and Environmental Impacts covers global issues relating to our seas, including a biological description of the coast and continental shelf waters, the development and use of the coast, landfills and their effects, pollutant discharges over time, the effects of over-fishing, and the management methods and techniques used to ensure continued ecosystem functioning. The relative importance of water-borne and airborne routes differ in different parts of the world is explored, along with extensive coverage of major habitats and species groups, governmental, education and legal issues, fisheries effects, remote sensing, climate change and management.
This book is an invaluable, worldwide reference source for students and researchers concerned with marine environmental science, fisheries, oceanography and engineering and coastal zone development.
Key Features
- Provides scientific reviews of regional issues, empowering managers and policymakers to make progress in under-resourced countries and regions
- Covers environmental issues arising from the human use of both the sea and its watershed
- Presents informed commentary on major trends, problems and successes, and recommendations for the future
Readership
Professionals and students interested in marine science, environmental science and climate change impact
Table of Contents
Introduction to World Seas: An Environmental Evaluation
Charles Sheppard
1. The Mangrove Ecosystem
Jurgenne H. Primavera, Daniel A. Friess, Hanneke Van Lavieren, Shing Yip Lee
2. Global Status of Coral Reefs: In Combination, Disturbances and Stressors Become Ratchets
Charles Birkeland
3. Status and Trends for the World’s Kelp Forests
Thomas Wernberg, Kira Krumhansl, Karen Filbee-Dexter, Morten F. Pedersen
4. Salt Marshes: Their Role in Our Society and Threats Posed to Their Existence
Silvia Giuliani, Luca G. Bellucci
5. Remote Sensing for Marine Management
Merv Fingas
6. New Advances in Benthic Monitoring Technology and Methodology
Daniel T.I. Bayley, Andrew O.M. Mogg
7. Seabirds
Jennifer F. Provencher, Stephanie Borrelle, Richard B. Sherley, Stephanie Avery-Gomm, Peter Hodum, Alex Bond, Heather L. Major, Karen D. McCoy, Rory Crawford, Flemming Merkel, Stephen Votier, Michelle Reynolds, Jeff Hatfield, Dena Spatz, Mark Mallory
8. Blooms of the Moon Jellyfish Aurelia: Causes, Consequences and Controls
Zhijun Dong
9. European Protection of Fisheries in the North East Atlantic
Jill Wakefield
10. Ghost Fishing
Julie A. Lively, Thomas P. Good
11. Far-Field and Near-Field Effects of Marine Aquaculture
Jenny Weitzman, Laura Steeves, Jessica Bradford, Ramón Filgueira
12. The Making of a Global Marine Fisheries Catch Database for Policy Development
Daniel Pauly, Dirk Zeller
13. Ballast Water: Problems and Management
Stephan Gollasch, Matej David
14. Debris in Deep Water
Michela Angiolillo
15. Polychlorinated Biphenyls in the Global Ocean
Rainer Lohmann, Jordi Dachs
16. Microbial Remediation of Organic Pollutants
Yafen Wang, Nora F.-y. Tam
17. The Threats from Macroplastic Pollution on Marine Environment: An Analytical Overview
Luís Gabriel A. Barboza, CozarAndrésCózar, Barbara C.G. Gimenez, Thayanne Lima Barros, Peter J. Kershaw, Lúcia Guilhermino
18. Marine Pollution by Microplastics: Environmental Contamination, Biological Effects, and Research Challenges
Luís Gabriel A. Barboza, João P.G.L. Frias, Andy M. Booth, Luís R. Vieira, Julie Masura, Joel Baker, Greg Foster, Lúcia Guilhermino
19. International Instruments for the Prevention of Marine Alien Invasive Species
Jiayu Bai, Jing Cheng
20. Underwater Noise: Sources and Effects on Marine Life
Nikolina Rako-Gospic, Marta Picciulin
21. Marine Oil Spills—Oil Pollution, Sources and Effects
Baiyu Zhang, Ethan J. Matchinski, Bing Chen, Xudong Ye, Liang Jing, Kenneth Lee
22. Marine Oil Spills—Preparedness and Countermeasures
Bing Chen, Xudong Ye, Baiyu Zhang, Liang Jing, Kenneth Lee
23. Threats to Seamount Ecosystems and Their Management
Alex D. Rogers
24. Dead Zones: Oxygen Depletion in Coastal Ecosystems
Andrew H. Altieri, Robert J. Diaz
25. Marine Protected Areas: Attempting the Sustainability of the Seas
David Rodríguez-Rodríguez
26. Shoreline Defenses
Lynette H.L. Loke, Eliza C. Heery, Peter A. Todd
27. Environmental Effects of Marine Transportation
Tony R. Walker, Olubukola Adebambo, Monica C. Del Aguila Feijoo, Elias Elhaimer, Tahazzud Hossain, Stuart Johnston Edwards, Courtney E. Morrison, Jessica Romo, Nameeta Sharma, Stephanie Taylor, Sanam Zomorodi
28. Collisions of Vessels with Cetaceans - The Underestimated Threat
Fabian Ritter, Simone Panigada
29. Marine Protected Areas
Dan Laffoley, John M Baxter, Jon C Day, Lauren Wenzel, Paula Bueno, Katherine Zischka
30. Marine Spatial Planning
Catarina Frazão Santos, Charles N. Ehler, Tundi Agardy, Francisco Andrade, Michael K. Orbach, Larry B. Crowder
31. The Role of Ports in a Global Economy, Issues of Relevance and Environmental Initiatives
Martí Puig, Rosa M. Darbra
32. Molecular Approaches for an Operational Marine Biodiversity Observation Network
Kelly D. Goodwin, Frank E. Muller-Karger, Anni Djurhuus, Lisa Z. Allen, Andrew E. Allen, John P. McCrow, Gabrielle C. Hyde
Details
- No. of pages:
- 666
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 13th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128052044
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128050521
About the Editor
Charles Sheppard
Professor Charles Sheppard holds a half-time position of Professor in the School of Life Sciences at The University of Warwick, UK. The remainder of his time he works for a range of UN , Governmental and aid agencies in tropical marine and coastal development issues. He advises several governments on marine and coastal management and science, including the UK Government on its tropical Overseas Territories. He has organised and led the scientific input to the 2010 creation of the world's largest fully protected marine researce, in the Chagos archipelago, Indian Ocean, where a lot of his research has been focussed. The other main geographical area of research is the Arabian region. PhD University of Durham 1976.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Life Sciences, The University of Warwick, UK