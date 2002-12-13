World Fuel Cells - An Industry Profile with Market Prospects to 2010
1st Edition
Description
The first edition of World Fuel Cells - Market Prospects to 2010 examines the development of the fuel cell business to 2010. The report analyses the trends in markets, technologies and industry structure and profiles all the major players. World Fuel Cells - Market Prospects to 2010 includes a fuel cell industry overview, market figures and forecasts to 2010, with analysis, a review of fuel cell technology, company profiles of key fuel cell developers and a directory of manufacturers. The market report is designed to assist with business plans, R&D and manufacturing strategies. It will be an indispensable aid for managers responsible for business development, technology assessment and market research.
Readership
Fuel cell developers, industry analysts, materials and components developers, subsystem manufacturers, utilities, energy companies and a wide range of end-user industries.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - Executive Summary
Chapter 2 - Fuel Cell Industry Overview
2.1 Industry History
2.2 Industry Structure
2.2.1 Alkaline Fuel Cells
2.2.2 Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells
2.2.3 Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells
2.2.4 Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
2.2.5 PEM Fuel Cells
2.2.6 Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
2.2.7 Fuel Cell Components and Materials
2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
2.4 Strategic Partnerships/Alliances
2.5 Research and Development
2.6 Market Drivers
2.7 Market Issues
Chapter 3 - Market Figures and Forecasts to 2010
3.1 Transportation
3.2 Stationary Applications
3.3 Portable Power
3.4 Regional Analysis
Chapter 4 - Market and Application Analysis
4.1 Transportation
4.1.1 Automotive
4.1.1.1 CARB
4.1.1.2 The California Fuel Cell Partnership
4.1.1.3 US DOE Programmes
4.1.1.4 EU-funded Research
4.1.1.5 Japanese Initiatives
4.1.1.6 Developments of Major Auto Manufacturers
4.1.1.7 Choice of Fuel
4.1.2 Buses
4.1.2.1 Georgetown University
4.1.2.2 Ballard Power Systems
4.1.2.3 DaimlerChrysler
4.1.2.4 Gillig
4.1.2.5 Irisbus (Fiat)
4.1.2.6 ISE Research-ThunderVolt
4.1.2.7 MAN Nutzfahrzeuge
4.1.2.8 Neoplan
4.1.2.9 Proton Motor Fuel Cell
4.1.2.10 Scania
4.1.2.11 Toyota
4.1.2.12 The European Fuel Cell Bus Demonstration Programme
4.1.2.13 GEF Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus Programmes
4.1.3 FCV R&D in China
4.1.4 Electric Bikes and Scooters
4.1.4.1 Asia Pacific Fuel Cell Technologies (APFCT)
4.1.4.2 Beijing Fuyuan Century Fuel Cell Power Ltd
4.1.4.3 ECN
4.1.4.4 ENEA
4.1.4.5 Manhattan Scientifics
4.1.4.6 Palcan Fuel Cells Ltd
4.1.5 Marine Applications
4.1.5.1 US Navy Fuel Cell Programme
4.1.5.2 Canadian Department of National Defence Programme
4.1.5.3 European Programmes
4.1.5.4 Civil Developments
4.1.6 Rail Applications
4.2 Stationary Applications
4.2.1 Medium-/High-power Applications (over 10 kW)
4.2.2 Low-power/Residential Applications (under 10 kW)
4.3 Portable Power Applications
4.3.1 Defence Applications
4.3.2 Civil Applications
Chapter 5 - Fuel Cell Technology Review
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Alkaline Fuel Cells (AFCs)
5.3 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Fuel Cells
5.4 Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFCs)
5.5 Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFCs)
5.6 Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFCs)
5.7 Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs)
5.8 Regenerative Fuel Cells
5.9 Carbon Nanotube Fuel Cells
5.10 Protonic Ceramic Fuel Cells
5.11 Fuel Processing Systems
5.12 Hydrogen Storage
Chapter 6 - Profiles of Leading Fuel Cell Equipment and Component Manufacturers
6.1 3M
6.2 Ansaldo Fuel Cells SpA
6.3 Apollo Energy Systems Inc
6.4 Astris Energy Inc
6.5 Avista Labs
6.6 Ballard Power Systems Inc
6.7 Ceramic Fuel Cells Ltd
6.8 ChevronTexaco Technology Ventures
6.9 DCH Technology Inc
6.10 DuPont Fuel Cells
6.11 Dynetek Industries Ltd
6.12 ElectroChem Inc
6.13 Energy Conversion Devices Inc
6.14 Energy Visions Inc
6.15 FuelCell Energy Inc
6.16 Fuel Cell Technologies Ltd
6.17 Fuji Electric Co Ltd
6.18 General Motors Global Alternative Propulsion Center
6.19 Global Thermoelectric Inc
6.20 Gore Fuel Cell Technologies
6.21 Greenlight Power Technologies
6.22 H Power Corporation
6.23 Hydrogenics Corporation
6.24 IdaTech
6.25 InDEC Pilot Production BV
6.26 Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co Ltd
6.27 Johnson Matthey Fuel Cells
6.28 Manhattan Scientifics Inc
6.29 McDermott Technology Inc
6.30 Medis Technologies Ltd
6.31 Millennium Cell Inc
6.32 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
6.33 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
6.34 Morgan Fuel Cell
6.35 Mosaic Energy LLC
6.36 MTI MicroFuel Cells Inc
6.37 MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH
6.38 Norsk Hydro Electrolysers AS
6.39 Nuvera Fuel Cells Inc
6.40 OMG Group Inc
6.41 Palcan Fuel Cells Ltd
6.42 Plug Power Inc
6.43 Porvair Fuel Cell Technology
6.44 Proton Energy Systems Inc
6.45 Quantum Technologies Inc
6.46 Rolls Royce plc
6.47 Sanyo Electric
6.48 Shell Hydrogen BV
6.49 Siemens
6.50 Smart Fuel Cell GmbH
6.51 Stuart Energy Systems Corp
6.52 Süd Chemie AG
6.53 Sulzer Hexis Ltd
6.54 Teledyne Energy Systems Inc
6.55 UTC Fuel Cells
6.56 Vandenborre Technologies NV
6.57 Ztek Corporation
Chapter 7 - Directory of Companies/Organisations
7.1 Directory of Manufacturers
7.2 Directory of Research and Academic Institutions
7.3 End User Developers
7.4 Associations
