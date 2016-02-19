Workshop on Mechanisms and Prospects of Genetic Exchange, Berlin, December 11 to 13, 1971 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080172903, 9781483151908

Workshop on Mechanisms and Prospects of Genetic Exchange, Berlin, December 11 to 13, 1971

1st Edition

Advances in the Biosciences

Editors: Gerhard Raspé
eBook ISBN: 9781483151908
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 8th March 1973
Page Count: 488
Description

Advances in the Biosciences 8 is a collection of papers presented in a workshop on “Mechanisms and Prospects of Genetic Exchange”, sponsored by Schering Pharma AG, held in Berlin, Germany in 1972. The book presents various research works from various scientific disciplines in line with the workshop’s theme.

The workshop is organized into 3 sessions. Session I: Genetic Exchange at the Molecular Level discusses such topics as enzymology of genetic recombination; studies on transcription and ligation of RNA; and expression and integration of viral DNA in animal cells. Session II: Genetic Exchange at the Cellular and Organelle Level covers topics on germinal cell membranes; application of cell fusion techniques to the study of mammalian embryology; and correction of genetic defects in cultured mammalian cells. The last session, titled “Present and Future Application to Medical Practice” provides the summary and conclusion of the workshop and certain topics on the therapy of genetic diseases in man and the possible place of genetic engineering; and cellular engineering as an approach to the treatment of genetically determined disease.

Molecular biologists, geneticists, cell biologists, biophysicists, immunologists and other experts in allied fields will find the compendium interesting.

Table of Contents


Opening Address

I. Genetic Exchange at the Molecular Level

Introduction to Session I

Enzymology of Genetic Recombination

Discussion by: Bodmer, Klingmüller, Radding, Russo and Sinsheimer

Alternative Modes of Prophage Insertion and Excision

Discussion by: Hilz, Klingmüller, Sinsheimer, Trautner and Yarmolinsky

Random Nonhomologous Recombination

Discussion by: Knippers, Radding and Zipser

Epiviruses

Exchange between Complementary Strands of DNA?

Discussion by: Hausmann, Hurwitz, Klingmüller, Sinsheimer, Starlinger, Trautner and Yarmolinsky

The Synthesis of Transfer RNA Genes

Discussion by: Khorana and Klingmüller

An Infectious and Replicating RNA of Low Molecular Weight: The Agent of the Exocortis Disease of Citrus

Studies on Transcription and Ligation of RNA

Discussion by: Bauer, Duesberg and Hurwitz

RNA Tumor Virus Replication: Facts and Fancy

Discussion by: Duesberg, Hill and Sinsheimer

The Presence of Infectious DNA in Rous Sarcoma Virus Transformed Cells

Discussion by: Axelrod, Friis, Glick and Hill

Expression and Integration of Viral DNA in Animal Cells

Discussion by: Axelrod, Bodmer, Doerfler, Duesberg, Hilz, Hirt, Siniscalco, Sinsheimer and Yarmolinsky

Interaction of Pseudovirions with Infectious Virions of Papova Viruses in Susceptible Host Cells

Discussion Axelrod, Bodmer and Sinsheimer

II. Genetic Exchange at the Cellular and Organelle Level

Lysolecithin - induced Fusion of Rabbit Spermatozoa with Hamster Somatic Cells

Logic in Germinal Cell Membranes

Discussion by: Croce, Duesberg, Ericsson, Fischer, Graham, Hofschneider, Koprowski and Milgrom

Studies on Genetic Regulation Utilizing Microinjection of Nuclei and DNA into Living Eggs and Oocytes

Discussion by: Bodmer, Duesberg, v. Ehrenstein, Fischberg, Glick, Hirt, Hurwitz, Lewandowski, Ringertz and Woodland

Nucleocytoplasmic Interactions and the Control of Nuclear Activity

Discussion by: Deák, Hirt, Konings, Koprowski, Milgrom, Ringertz and Zipser

Short Term Interactions in Animal Cell Heterokaryons Leading to Induction of DNA Synthesis and Premature Chromosome Condensation

Source of Genetic Information of Chloroplast Proteins in Acetabularia

Discussion by: Graham and Schweiger

Genetic Manipulation of Mouse Embryos

Comments on the Application of Cell Fusion Techniques to the Study of Mammalian Embryology

Discussion by: Duesberg, Fischberg, Graham, Hofschneider, Koprowski and Tarkowski

Expression of New Antigens

Discussion by: Bodmer, Milgrom and Siniscalco

Studies on Malignant Behavior and Antigen Expression in Cell Hybrids

Discussion by: Bauer, Jaenisch, Klein, Rajewsky, Ruddle and Siniscalco

New Developments in the Establishment of Gene Linkage Relationships in Man

Discussion by: Hausen, Klingmüller, Krone and Ruddle

Correction of Genetic Defects in Cultured Mammalian Cells

Discussion by: Deák, Fischer, Hotchkiss, Krone, Merril, Milgrom, Ringertz, Ruddle and Siniscalco

Bacterial Gene Expression in Mammalian Cells

Discussion by: Bodmer, Glick, Hennig, Hofschneider, Johnson, Klingmüller, Konings, Merril, Migeon, Munyon, Siniscalco and Yarmolinsky

Transfer of Thymidine Kinase to Cells Lacking this Enzyme by Infection with Ultraviolet Irradiated Herpes Simplex Virus

Fate of Exogenous DNA in Mammals and Plants

Discussion by: Glick

III. Present and Future Application to Medical Practice

Introduction to Session III

Some Reflections on Mechanisms and Prospects of Genetic Exchange

Discussion by: Bodmer, v. Ehrenstein, Hofschneider and Stern

Therapy of Genetic Diseases in Man and the Possible Place of Genetic Engineering

Discussion by: Bodmer, Fuhrmann and Passarge

Eugenic Aspects of Genetic Engineering

Discussion by: Bodmer, Bresch, Glick, Hausmann, Hofschneider, McClearn, Migeon, Siniscalco, Sinsheimer and Vogel

Cellular Engineering - An Approach to Treatment of Genetically Determined Disease

Discussion by: Droege, Good, Hofschneider, Kluge and Siniscalco

Prematurity and Uniqueness in Scientific Discovery

Lecturers

Participants

Name Index

