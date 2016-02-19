Workshop on Mechanisms and Prospects of Genetic Exchange, Berlin, December 11 to 13, 1971
1st Edition
Advances in the Biosciences
Advances in the Biosciences 8 is a collection of papers presented in a workshop on “Mechanisms and Prospects of Genetic Exchange”, sponsored by Schering Pharma AG, held in Berlin, Germany in 1972. The book presents various research works from various scientific disciplines in line with the workshop’s theme.
The workshop is organized into 3 sessions. Session I: Genetic Exchange at the Molecular Level discusses such topics as enzymology of genetic recombination; studies on transcription and ligation of RNA; and expression and integration of viral DNA in animal cells. Session II: Genetic Exchange at the Cellular and Organelle Level covers topics on germinal cell membranes; application of cell fusion techniques to the study of mammalian embryology; and correction of genetic defects in cultured mammalian cells. The last session, titled “Present and Future Application to Medical Practice” provides the summary and conclusion of the workshop and certain topics on the therapy of genetic diseases in man and the possible place of genetic engineering; and cellular engineering as an approach to the treatment of genetically determined disease.
Molecular biologists, geneticists, cell biologists, biophysicists, immunologists and other experts in allied fields will find the compendium interesting.
Opening Address
I. Genetic Exchange at the Molecular Level
Introduction to Session I
Enzymology of Genetic Recombination
Discussion by: Bodmer, Klingmüller, Radding, Russo and Sinsheimer
Alternative Modes of Prophage Insertion and Excision
Discussion by: Hilz, Klingmüller, Sinsheimer, Trautner and Yarmolinsky
Random Nonhomologous Recombination
Discussion by: Knippers, Radding and Zipser
Epiviruses
Exchange between Complementary Strands of DNA?
Discussion by: Hausmann, Hurwitz, Klingmüller, Sinsheimer, Starlinger, Trautner and Yarmolinsky
The Synthesis of Transfer RNA Genes
Discussion by: Khorana and Klingmüller
An Infectious and Replicating RNA of Low Molecular Weight: The Agent of the Exocortis Disease of Citrus
Studies on Transcription and Ligation of RNA
Discussion by: Bauer, Duesberg and Hurwitz
RNA Tumor Virus Replication: Facts and Fancy
Discussion by: Duesberg, Hill and Sinsheimer
The Presence of Infectious DNA in Rous Sarcoma Virus Transformed Cells
Discussion by: Axelrod, Friis, Glick and Hill
Expression and Integration of Viral DNA in Animal Cells
Discussion by: Axelrod, Bodmer, Doerfler, Duesberg, Hilz, Hirt, Siniscalco, Sinsheimer and Yarmolinsky
Interaction of Pseudovirions with Infectious Virions of Papova Viruses in Susceptible Host Cells
Discussion Axelrod, Bodmer and Sinsheimer
II. Genetic Exchange at the Cellular and Organelle Level
Lysolecithin - induced Fusion of Rabbit Spermatozoa with Hamster Somatic Cells
Logic in Germinal Cell Membranes
Discussion by: Croce, Duesberg, Ericsson, Fischer, Graham, Hofschneider, Koprowski and Milgrom
Studies on Genetic Regulation Utilizing Microinjection of Nuclei and DNA into Living Eggs and Oocytes
Discussion by: Bodmer, Duesberg, v. Ehrenstein, Fischberg, Glick, Hirt, Hurwitz, Lewandowski, Ringertz and Woodland
Nucleocytoplasmic Interactions and the Control of Nuclear Activity
Discussion by: Deák, Hirt, Konings, Koprowski, Milgrom, Ringertz and Zipser
Short Term Interactions in Animal Cell Heterokaryons Leading to Induction of DNA Synthesis and Premature Chromosome Condensation
Source of Genetic Information of Chloroplast Proteins in Acetabularia
Discussion by: Graham and Schweiger
Genetic Manipulation of Mouse Embryos
Comments on the Application of Cell Fusion Techniques to the Study of Mammalian Embryology
Discussion by: Duesberg, Fischberg, Graham, Hofschneider, Koprowski and Tarkowski
Expression of New Antigens
Discussion by: Bodmer, Milgrom and Siniscalco
Studies on Malignant Behavior and Antigen Expression in Cell Hybrids
Discussion by: Bauer, Jaenisch, Klein, Rajewsky, Ruddle and Siniscalco
New Developments in the Establishment of Gene Linkage Relationships in Man
Discussion by: Hausen, Klingmüller, Krone and Ruddle
Correction of Genetic Defects in Cultured Mammalian Cells
Discussion by: Deák, Fischer, Hotchkiss, Krone, Merril, Milgrom, Ringertz, Ruddle and Siniscalco
Bacterial Gene Expression in Mammalian Cells
Discussion by: Bodmer, Glick, Hennig, Hofschneider, Johnson, Klingmüller, Konings, Merril, Migeon, Munyon, Siniscalco and Yarmolinsky
Transfer of Thymidine Kinase to Cells Lacking this Enzyme by Infection with Ultraviolet Irradiated Herpes Simplex Virus
Fate of Exogenous DNA in Mammals and Plants
Discussion by: Glick
III. Present and Future Application to Medical Practice
Introduction to Session III
Some Reflections on Mechanisms and Prospects of Genetic Exchange
Discussion by: Bodmer, v. Ehrenstein, Hofschneider and Stern
Therapy of Genetic Diseases in Man and the Possible Place of Genetic Engineering
Discussion by: Bodmer, Fuhrmann and Passarge
Eugenic Aspects of Genetic Engineering
Discussion by: Bodmer, Bresch, Glick, Hausmann, Hofschneider, McClearn, Migeon, Siniscalco, Sinsheimer and Vogel
Cellular Engineering - An Approach to Treatment of Genetically Determined Disease
Discussion by: Droege, Good, Hofschneider, Kluge and Siniscalco
Prematurity and Uniqueness in Scientific Discovery
Lecturers
Participants
Name Index
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 8th March 1973
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151908