Eric Smith, CPP, is the leading authority on organizational self-defense. Currently, Eric is the HSS Security Director for the Denver-area Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth Health Systems (SCLHS) locations. Before joining HSS, Inc., he spent more than a decade in law enforcement, including working on a special team focused on street-level drug interdiction. He is experienced in security management, directing the security operations at several locations. He teaches active shooter response for school administrators, faculty and hospital staff. Eric has developed staff education and security awareness training programs for employees and security staff members. He instructs critical incident command leaders on how to handle emergency procedures.

After authoring various articles on law enforcement and security topics, he has contributed to two books on security program administration and has been cited in the latest edition of Human Resource Management. His most recent publication, “Healthy Access to Healthcare: Visitor Management for Hospitals”, is available online through Amazon.com (paperback) or electronically on Kindle. Recently, Eric developed an active shooter guideline for IAHSS after helping to plan and conduct a full-scale scenario involving SWAT, police responders, bomb squads and negotiators in an urban hospital.

In addition to authoring Workplace Security Essentials, as an avid writer and trainer, Eric created the Business Karate Blog. The blog includes security tips and suggestions for business leaders and anyone interested in personal security. Topics range from active shooters, corporate espionage, to suggestions on how to survive a robbery.

Eric obtained his Certified Protection Professional (CPP), the preeminent security management certification, through ASIS International. He holds a bachelor of science degree in International Business and Marketing from the University of Colorado.