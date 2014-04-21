Workplace Security Essentials
Whether you are a business owner, department manager, or even a concerned employee, Workplace Security Essentials will show you how to improve workplace safety and security using real-life examples and step-by-step instructions.
Every organization, be it large or small, needs to be prepared to protect its facilities, inventory, and, most importantly, its staff. Workplace Security Essentials is the perfect training resource to help businesses implement successful security measures, boost employee morale and reduce turnover, protect the company’s reputation and public profile, and develop the ability to process and analyze risks of all kinds.
Workplace Security Essentials helps the reader understand how different business units can work together and make security a business function—not a burden or extra cost.
- Shows how to identify threats using tried-and-true methods for assessing risk in any size organization
- Uses real-world examples and scenarios to illustrate what can go wrong—and what can go right when you are prepared
- Prepares the reader for worst-case scenarios and domestic violence that may spill over into the workplace
- Provides a clear understanding of various electronic systems, video surveillance, and burglar alarms, and how to manage a security guard force
Business owners, executives, and managers in any size organization; practitioners in every area of security; school administrators; human resource managers; and anyone interested in making his or her organization a safer, more secure place to work
- Dedication
- Acknowledgments
- About the Author
- Digital Assets
- Chapter 1. The Fighting Stance: Security Awareness
- What is Business Karate?
- Welcome to Karate Class
- Increasing Awareness
- Conclusion
- Business Karate Belt Levels
- Chapter 2. Developing a Security Focus: Identifying Critical Assets
- Breaking Sticks and Bricks
- Breaking up Your Assets
- Conclusion
- Business Karate Belt Level
- Chapter 3. Building Skills with Basics: Learning to Identify Threats
- Karate School
- The Business Connection
- What is the Risk?
- Breaking Down Threats
- Your Threats
- Crime Tracking
- Probability
- Going Beyond
- Conclusion
- Business Karate Belt Levels
- Chapter 4. Playing with Blocks: Vulnerabilities and Protecting What’s Important
- In Karate Class
- The Business Connection
- The Assessment Model
- Blocks and Mitigation
- Practical Examples of Security Mitigation
- Special Considerations
- Putting It All Together
- Conclusion
- Business Karate Belt Levels
- Chapter 5. Practice Makes Perfect: Karate Forms and Organizational Memory
- Karate Background
- Business Application
- How to Build Organizational Memory
- Developing Procedures
- Challenges and Pitfalls
- Bad Policies Increase Risk
- Conclusion
- Business Karate Belt Level
- Chapter 6. Punching: When They Are Close Enough to Kiss—Internal Threats
- When to Punch
- Workplace Punches
- Start at the Beginning
- Interviews
- Background Checks
- Drug Use and Physical Requirements
- Onboarding and Follow-ups
- Security Education and Awareness
- Embezzlement and Employee Theft
- Prevention
- Leadership Role
- Conclusion
- Business Karate Belt Level
- Chapter 7. Getting Your Kicks: Responding to External Threats
- Karate Kicks
- Business Kicks
- IT Gets Physical
- Vandalism
- Burglary
- War Stories
- Robbery
- Parking Lot Security
- Shoplifting
- Organized Retail Crime
- Conclusion
- Business Karate Belt Level
- Chapter 8. When Things Get Down and Dirty: Workplace Violence
- Karate and Ground Fighting
- Violence at Work
- Roots of Violence
- Threat Assessment Team
- Domestic Violence
- Disgruntled Employee
- Dangerous Customers
- Police Response
- How to Survive an Active Shooter
- Conclusion
- Business Karate Belt Level
- Chapter 9. Freestyle Sparring: Learning to Fight Back—Emergency Operations Planning
- Karate Sparring
- Businesses in the Ring
- Background of Emergency Planning
- Emergency Planning
- The Written Emergency Operations Plan
- Conclusion
- Business Karate Belt Level
- Chapter 10. Down, but Not Out: Disaster Drills and Recovery
- Martial Arts: Sparring and Ground Fighting
- Getting Your Business Back on its Feet
- Training
- Planning a Drill
- Using Lessons Learned
- Conclusion
- Business Karate Belt Level
- Chapter 11. The Do’s and Don’ts of Self-defense: Understanding Your Premise Liability
- The Legal Side of Self-defense
- The Impact of Liability
- History of Premise Liability
- Elements of Negligence
- Unsafe Conditions and Breach of Duty
- Negligent Hiring and Supervision
- Conclusion
- Business Karate Belt Level
- Chapter 12. Weapons of Organizational Self-defense: Security Protection Systems
- Self-defense Weapons
- Business Weapons
- Creating a Strategic Plan
- A Word on System Integrators and Vendors
- Access Control
- Video Surveillance Systems
- Emergency Alarms
- Security Contract Services
- Conclusion
- Business Karate Belt Level
- Chapter 13. Personnel Safety Is Personal Safety
- Karate and Self-defense
- Business and Self-defense
- Creating a Culture of Personal Security
- Dealing with Violence
- Cars and Parking Lots
- Home Security
- Self-defense Basics
- Fighting Fit
- Conclusion
- Business Karate Belt Level
- Chapter 14. The Wrap: Good Security Is Good Business
- Running a Karate School
- Business Connection
- The Case for Security
- Good Business
- Conclusion
- Business Karate Belt Level
- Index
Eric Smith
Eric Smith, CPP, is the leading authority on organizational self-defense. Currently, Eric is the HSS Security Director for the Denver-area Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth Health Systems (SCLHS) locations. Before joining HSS, Inc., he spent more than a decade in law enforcement, including working on a special team focused on street-level drug interdiction. He is experienced in security management, directing the security operations at several locations. He teaches active shooter response for school administrators, faculty and hospital staff. Eric has developed staff education and security awareness training programs for employees and security staff members. He instructs critical incident command leaders on how to handle emergency procedures.
After authoring various articles on law enforcement and security topics, he has contributed to two books on security program administration and has been cited in the latest edition of Human Resource Management. His most recent publication, “Healthy Access to Healthcare: Visitor Management for Hospitals”, is available online through Amazon.com (paperback) or electronically on Kindle. Recently, Eric developed an active shooter guideline for IAHSS after helping to plan and conduct a full-scale scenario involving SWAT, police responders, bomb squads and negotiators in an urban hospital.
In addition to authoring Workplace Security Essentials, as an avid writer and trainer, Eric created the Business Karate Blog. The blog includes security tips and suggestions for business leaders and anyone interested in personal security. Topics range from active shooters, corporate espionage, to suggestions on how to survive a robbery.
Eric obtained his Certified Protection Professional (CPP), the preeminent security management certification, through ASIS International. He holds a bachelor of science degree in International Business and Marketing from the University of Colorado.
CPP, director of security at HSS, Inc.