Working Memory and Education

Table of Contents

Contributors Acknowledgments Introduction

  1. Working Memory: An Overview

    Alan Baddeley

  2. Understanding Normal and Impaired Reading Development: A Working Memory Perspective

    Peter F. de Jong

  3. Children's Reading Comprehension: The Role of Working Memory in Normal and Impaired Development

    Kate Cain

  4. Working Memory, Executive Functioning, and Children's Mathematics

    Rebecca Bull and Kimberly Andrews Espy

  5. Working Memory and Dynamic Testing in Children with Learning Disabilities

    H. Lee Swanson

  6. Deconstructing Working Memory in Developmental Disorders of Attention

    Kim Cornish, John Wilding, and Cathy Grant

  7. Working Memory and Deafness: Implications for Cognitive Development and Functioning

    Madeleine Keehner and Joanna Atkinson

  8. Working Memory in the Classroom

    Susan E. Gathercole, Emily Lamont, and Tracy Packiam Alloway

  9. Assessment of Working Memory in Children

    Susan J. Pickering

  10. Sources of Working Memory Deficits in Children and Possibilities for Remediation

    Meredith Minear and Priti Shah

Subject Index

Description

Psychologists have been trying to understand the factors that underpin children's success and failure in different educational domains for many years. One psychological function that has been found to play an important role in educational achievement is 'working memory', the processes involved in the temporary maintenance and manipulation of information. This book provides the reader with an up-to-date review of the research that has identified how working memory relates to academic attainment in: reading, reading comprehension, arithmetic and writing, as well as looking at how children with difficulties relating to hearing impairment and attention deficits differ in terms of their working memory. Other chapters focus on how working memory is called upon in classroom settings, how working memory can be assessed, and approaches to remediation. The opening chapter of the book provides an account of working memory from the architect of the model that has dominated psychological theory for over two decades. This book is a valuable resource for psychologists, educationalists, and anyone seeking to understand more about the cognitive basis of educational achievement in children.

Key Features

  • It brings together in one volume information that would normally be found in different sources
  • It brings together two disciplines that are highly relevant to one another (psychology and education) but not often linked directly
  • Provides psychologists with a perspective on educational practice
  • Provides educationalists with a well-established psychological framework for viewing educational phenomena
  • It provides information about up-to-date research techniques
  • It provides suggestions on how psychological theory can be translated into practice in educational settings

Readership

Cognitive, developmental and educational psychologists, both undergraduate and postgraduate, practicing psychologists (and trainee practicing psychologists). Educationalists and educators with an interest in psychology.

About the Series Volume Editors

Susan Pickering Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Psychology, Graduate School of Education, University of Bristol, U.K.

About the Series Editors

Gary Phye Series Editor

Gary D. Phye, Past President of the Iowa Educational Research and Evaluation Association, is the new editor of the Academic Press Educational Psychology Book Series. He has published numerous research articles and book chapters in the areas of classroom learning and transfer. He previously co-edited two of the bestselling volumes in the book series: School Psychology with Dan Reschly and Cognitive Classroom Learning with Tom Andre. In addition to being the co-author of an undergraduate educational psychology text, Dr. Phye has also co-authored (with K. Josef Klauer) a newly-published program designed to teach and assess the inductive reasoning and metacognitive strategies of young children. Dr. Phye is currently working with the Ames Community public schools in the training and assessment of inductive reasoning strategies of special needs children in primary and intermediate grades.

Affiliations and Expertise

Iowa State University, Ames, U.S.A.

