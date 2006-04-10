Working Memory and Education
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors Acknowledgments Introduction
Working Memory: An OverviewAlan Baddeley
Understanding Normal and Impaired Reading Development: A Working Memory PerspectivePeter F. de Jong
Children's Reading Comprehension: The Role of Working Memory in Normal and Impaired DevelopmentKate Cain
Working Memory, Executive Functioning, and Children's MathematicsRebecca Bull and Kimberly Andrews Espy
Working Memory and Dynamic Testing in Children with Learning DisabilitiesH. Lee Swanson
Deconstructing Working Memory in Developmental Disorders of AttentionKim Cornish, John Wilding, and Cathy Grant
Working Memory and Deafness: Implications for Cognitive Development and FunctioningMadeleine Keehner and Joanna Atkinson
Working Memory in the ClassroomSusan E. Gathercole, Emily Lamont, and Tracy Packiam Alloway
Assessment of Working Memory in ChildrenSusan J. Pickering
Sources of Working Memory Deficits in Children and Possibilities for RemediationMeredith Minear and Priti Shah
Subject Index
Description
Psychologists have been trying to understand the factors that underpin children's success and failure in different educational domains for many years. One psychological function that has been found to play an important role in educational achievement is 'working memory', the processes involved in the temporary maintenance and manipulation of information. This book provides the reader with an up-to-date review of the research that has identified how working memory relates to academic attainment in: reading, reading comprehension, arithmetic and writing, as well as looking at how children with difficulties relating to hearing impairment and attention deficits differ in terms of their working memory. Other chapters focus on how working memory is called upon in classroom settings, how working memory can be assessed, and approaches to remediation. The opening chapter of the book provides an account of working memory from the architect of the model that has dominated psychological theory for over two decades. This book is a valuable resource for psychologists, educationalists, and anyone seeking to understand more about the cognitive basis of educational achievement in children.
Key Features
- It brings together in one volume information that would normally be found in different sources
- It brings together two disciplines that are highly relevant to one another (psychology and education) but not often linked directly
- Provides psychologists with a perspective on educational practice
- Provides educationalists with a well-established psychological framework for viewing educational phenomena
- It provides information about up-to-date research techniques
- It provides suggestions on how psychological theory can be translated into practice in educational settings
Readership
Cognitive, developmental and educational psychologists, both undergraduate and postgraduate, practicing psychologists (and trainee practicing psychologists). Educationalists and educators with an interest in psychology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 10th April 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080454863
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125544658
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493301799
About the Series Volume Editors
Susan Pickering Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Psychology, Graduate School of Education, University of Bristol, U.K.
About the Series Editors
Gary Phye Series Editor
Gary D. Phye, Past President of the Iowa Educational Research and Evaluation Association, is the new editor of the Academic Press Educational Psychology Book Series. He has published numerous research articles and book chapters in the areas of classroom learning and transfer. He previously co-edited two of the bestselling volumes in the book series: School Psychology with Dan Reschly and Cognitive Classroom Learning with Tom Andre. In addition to being the co-author of an undergraduate educational psychology text, Dr. Phye has also co-authored (with K. Josef Klauer) a newly-published program designed to teach and assess the inductive reasoning and metacognitive strategies of young children. Dr. Phye is currently working with the Ames Community public schools in the training and assessment of inductive reasoning strategies of special needs children in primary and intermediate grades.
Affiliations and Expertise
Iowa State University, Ames, U.S.A.