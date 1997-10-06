Working in the Operating Theater - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443055737

Working in the Operating Theater

2nd Edition

Authors: Bakul Kumar
Paperback ISBN: 9780443055737
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 6th October 1997
Page Count: 328
Description

A straightforward primer on theatre work and basic anesthetics for personnel working in the operating theatre, including theatre, anaesthetic and recovery nurses, and operating department assistants. It covers standard principles in anatomy, physiology, pharmacology, and microbiology, and gives a brief introduction to physics and electronics. It also covers fundamentals of clinical practice in anaesthesia, surgery, recovery, and intensive care.

Table of Contents

Anatomy and Physiology. Pharmacology. Microbiology. Physics and Electronics. Patient Care and Theatre Techniques. Anaesthesia. Surgery. Recovery and Intensive Care. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation. Acid-Base and Electrolyte Balance. Management of Chronic Pain. Nursing Research and Statistics. Audit and Computers. Appendix. Self-Assessment Questions. Answers to Self-Assessment Questions. Glossary. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443055737

About the Author

Bakul Kumar

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Anaesthesia and Pain Management and Honorary Senior Clinical Lecturer in Anaesthesia City Hospital NHS Trust, Birmingham

