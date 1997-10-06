Working in the Operating Theater
2nd Edition
Description
A straightforward primer on theatre work and basic anesthetics for personnel working in the operating theatre, including theatre, anaesthetic and recovery nurses, and operating department assistants. It covers standard principles in anatomy, physiology, pharmacology, and microbiology, and gives a brief introduction to physics and electronics. It also covers fundamentals of clinical practice in anaesthesia, surgery, recovery, and intensive care.
Table of Contents
Anatomy and Physiology. Pharmacology. Microbiology. Physics and Electronics. Patient Care and Theatre Techniques. Anaesthesia. Surgery. Recovery and Intensive Care. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation. Acid-Base and Electrolyte Balance. Management of Chronic Pain. Nursing Research and Statistics. Audit and Computers. Appendix. Self-Assessment Questions. Answers to Self-Assessment Questions. Glossary. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 1998
- Published:
- 6th October 1997
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443055737
About the Author
Bakul Kumar
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Anaesthesia and Pain Management and Honorary Senior Clinical Lecturer in Anaesthesia City Hospital NHS Trust, Birmingham