Working Guide to Reservoir Rock Properties and Fluid Flow - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856178259, 9781856179010

Working Guide to Reservoir Rock Properties and Fluid Flow

1st Edition

eBook ISBN: 9781856179010
Paperback ISBN: 9781856178259
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 16th September 2009
Page Count: 300
Description

Working Guide to Reservoir Rock Properties and Fluid Flow provides an introduction to the properties of rocks and fluids that are essential in petroleum engineering. The book is organized into three parts. Part 1 discusses the classification of reservoirs and reservoir fluids. Part 2 explains different rock properties, including porosity, saturation, wettability, surface and interfacial tension, permeability, and compressibility. Part 3 presents the mathematical relationships that describe the flow behavior of the reservoir fluids. The primary reservoir characteristics that must be considered include: types of fluids in the reservoir, flow regimes, reservoir geometry, and the number of flowing fluids in the reservoir. Each part concludes with sample problems to test readers knowledge of the topic covered.

Key Features

  • Critical properties of reservoir rocks Fluid (oil, water, and gas)
  • PVT relationships
  • Methods to calculate hydrocarbons initially in place
  • Dynamic techniques to assess reservoir performance
  • Parameters that impact well/reservoir performance over time

Readership

Table of Contents

1 Fundamentals of Reservoir Fluid Behavior

Section 1.1 Classification of Reservoirs and Reservoir Fluids

Pressure-Temperature Diagram

Oil Reservoirs

Gas Reservoirs

Undefined Petroleum Fractions

Section 1.2 Problems

Section 1.3 References

2 Fundamentals of Rock Properties

Section 2.1 Porosity

Absolute Porosity

Effective Porosity

Section 2.2 Saturation

Average Saturation

Section 2.3 Wettability

Section 2.4 Surface and Interfacial Tension

Section 2.5 Capillary Pressure

Capillary Pressure of Reservoir Rocks

Capillary Hysteresis

Initial Saturation Distribution in a Reservoir

Leverett J-Function

Converting Laboratory Capillary Pressure Data

Section 2.6 Permeability

The Klinkenberg Effect

Averaging Absolute Permeabilities

Absolute Permeability Correlations

Section 2.7 Rock Compressibility

Section 2.8 Net Pay Thickness

Section 2.9 Reservoir Heterogeneity

Vertical Heterogeneity

Section 2.10 Areal Heterogeneity

Section 2.11 Problems

Section 2.12 References

3 Fundamentals of Reservoir Fluid Flow

Section 3.1 Types of Fluids

Incompressible Fluids

Slightly Compressible Fluids

Compressible Fluids

Section 3.2 Flow Regimes

Steady-State Flow

Unsteady-State Flow

Pseudosteady-State Flow

Section 3.3 Reservoir Geometry

Radial Flow

Linear Flow

Spherical and Hemispherical Flow

Section 3.4 Number of Flowing Fluids in the Reservoir

Section 3.5 Fluid Flow Equations

Darcy’s Law

Section 3.6 Steady-State Flow

Linear Flow of Incompressible Fluids

Linear Flow of Slightly Compressible Fluids

Linear Flow of Compressible Fluids (Gases)

Radial Flow of Incompressible Fluids

Radial Flow of Slightly Compressible Fluids

Radial Flow of Compressible Gases

Horizontal Multiple-Phase Flow

Section 3.7 Unsteady-State Flow

Basic Transient Flow Equation

Radial Flow of Slightly Compressible Fluids

Section 3.8 Constant-Terminal-Pressure Solution

Section 3.9 Constant-Terminal-Rate Solution

The Ei-Function Solution

The Dimensionless Pressure Drop (pD) Solution

Radial Flow of Compressible Fluids

The m(p)-Solution Method (Exact Solution)

The Pressure-Squared Approximation Method (p2-Method)

The Pressure-Approximation Method

Section 3.10 Pseudosteady-State Flow

Radial Flow of Slightly Compressible Fluids

Radial Flow of Compressible Fluids (Gases)

Pressure-Squared Approximation Method

Pressure-Approximation Method

Skin Factor

Turbulent Flow Factor

Section 3.11 Principle of Superposition

Effects of Multiple Wells

Effects of Variable Flow Rates

Effects of the Reservoir Boundary

Accounting for Pressure-Change Effects

Section 3.12 Transient Well Testing

Drawdown Test

Pressure Buildup Test

Section 3.13 Problems

Section 3.14 References

Index






Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781856179010
Paperback ISBN:
9781856178259

