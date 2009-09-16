Working Guide to Reservoir Rock Properties and Fluid Flow
1st Edition
Description
Working Guide to Reservoir Rock Properties and Fluid Flow provides an introduction to the properties of rocks and fluids that are essential in petroleum engineering. The book is organized into three parts. Part 1 discusses the classification of reservoirs and reservoir fluids. Part 2 explains different rock properties, including porosity, saturation, wettability, surface and interfacial tension, permeability, and compressibility. Part 3 presents the mathematical relationships that describe the flow behavior of the reservoir fluids. The primary reservoir characteristics that must be considered include: types of fluids in the reservoir, flow regimes, reservoir geometry, and the number of flowing fluids in the reservoir. Each part concludes with sample problems to test readers knowledge of the topic covered.
Key Features
- Critical properties of reservoir rocks Fluid (oil, water, and gas)
- PVT relationships
- Methods to calculate hydrocarbons initially in place
- Dynamic techniques to assess reservoir performance
- Parameters that impact well/reservoir performance over time
Readership
Cluster E-brochure, trade shows and conferences, online display ads, 2x-Email blast to in-house subs
Table of Contents
1 Fundamentals of Reservoir Fluid Behavior
Section 1.1 Classification of Reservoirs and Reservoir Fluids
Pressure-Temperature Diagram
Oil Reservoirs
Gas Reservoirs
Undefined Petroleum Fractions
Section 1.2 Problems
Section 1.3 References
2 Fundamentals of Rock Properties
Section 2.1 Porosity
Absolute Porosity
Effective Porosity
Section 2.2 Saturation
Average Saturation
Section 2.3 Wettability
Section 2.4 Surface and Interfacial Tension
Section 2.5 Capillary Pressure
Capillary Pressure of Reservoir Rocks
Capillary Hysteresis
Initial Saturation Distribution in a Reservoir
Leverett J-Function
Converting Laboratory Capillary Pressure Data
Section 2.6 Permeability
The Klinkenberg Effect
Averaging Absolute Permeabilities
Absolute Permeability Correlations
Section 2.7 Rock Compressibility
Section 2.8 Net Pay Thickness
Section 2.9 Reservoir Heterogeneity
Vertical Heterogeneity
Section 2.10 Areal Heterogeneity
Section 2.11 Problems
Section 2.12 References
3 Fundamentals of Reservoir Fluid Flow
Section 3.1 Types of Fluids
Incompressible Fluids
Slightly Compressible Fluids
Compressible Fluids
Section 3.2 Flow Regimes
Steady-State Flow
Unsteady-State Flow
Pseudosteady-State Flow
Section 3.3 Reservoir Geometry
Radial Flow
Linear Flow
Spherical and Hemispherical Flow
Section 3.4 Number of Flowing Fluids in the Reservoir
Section 3.5 Fluid Flow Equations
Darcy’s Law
Section 3.6 Steady-State Flow
Linear Flow of Incompressible Fluids
Linear Flow of Slightly Compressible Fluids
Linear Flow of Compressible Fluids (Gases)
Radial Flow of Incompressible Fluids
Radial Flow of Slightly Compressible Fluids
Radial Flow of Compressible Gases
Horizontal Multiple-Phase Flow
Section 3.7 Unsteady-State Flow
Basic Transient Flow Equation
Radial Flow of Slightly Compressible Fluids
Section 3.8 Constant-Terminal-Pressure Solution
Section 3.9 Constant-Terminal-Rate Solution
The Ei-Function Solution
The Dimensionless Pressure Drop (pD) Solution
Radial Flow of Compressible Fluids
The m(p)-Solution Method (Exact Solution)
The Pressure-Squared Approximation Method (p2-Method)
The Pressure-Approximation Method
Section 3.10 Pseudosteady-State Flow
Radial Flow of Slightly Compressible Fluids
Radial Flow of Compressible Fluids (Gases)
Pressure-Squared Approximation Method
Pressure-Approximation Method
Skin Factor
Turbulent Flow Factor
Section 3.11 Principle of Superposition
Effects of Multiple Wells
Effects of Variable Flow Rates
Effects of the Reservoir Boundary
Accounting for Pressure-Change Effects
Section 3.12 Transient Well Testing
Drawdown Test
Pressure Buildup Test
Section 3.13 Problems
Section 3.14 References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 16th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781856179010
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781856178259