Working Dogs: An Update for Veterinarians, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323791120

Working Dogs: An Update for Veterinarians, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 51-4

1st Edition

Editors: Maureen Mcmichael Melissa Singletary
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323791120
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th July 2021
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, guest edited by Drs. Maureen McMichael and Melissa Singletary, focuses on Working Dogs: An Update for Veterinarians. This issue is one of six issues published each year. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: Introduction to Working Dogs; Preventative Health Care and essential equipment needs; Anesthetic Considerations in Working Dogs; Dentistry for Working Dogs; Nutrition in Working Dogs; Current Rules and Regulations for Working Dogs; Canine Olfaction; Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation in Working Dogs; Herding and Sporting Dogs; Breeding Management and Production in Working Dogs; Development and Training for Working Dogs; Military Working Dogs; Operational Canines; and Assistance, Service, and Therapy Dogs.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
28th July 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323791120

About the Editors

Maureen Mcmichael

Affiliations and Expertise

Diplomate ACVECC,Professor,Department of Clinical Sciences,College of Veterinary Medicine,Auburn University,Department of Biomedical Sciences,College of Medicine,University of Illinois

Melissa Singletary

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.