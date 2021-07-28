Working Dogs: An Update for Veterinarians, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 51-4

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, guest edited by Drs. Maureen McMichael and Melissa Singletary, focuses on Working Dogs: An Update for Veterinarians. This issue is one of six issues published each year. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: Introduction to Working Dogs; Preventative Health Care and essential equipment needs; Anesthetic Considerations in Working Dogs; Dentistry for Working Dogs; Nutrition in Working Dogs; Current Rules and Regulations for Working Dogs; Canine Olfaction; Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation in Working Dogs; Herding and Sporting Dogs; Breeding Management and Production in Working Dogs; Development and Training for Working Dogs; Military Working Dogs; Operational Canines; and Assistance, Service, and Therapy Dogs.