Workbook for Textbook of Radiographic Positioning and Related Anatomy
9th Edition
Description
Master radiographic positioning and produce quality radiographs! Bontrager’s Workbook for Textbook of Radiographic Positioning and Related Anatomy, 9th Edition offers opportunities for application to enhance your understanding and retention. This companion Workbook supports and complements Lampignano and Kendrick’s text with a wide variety of exercises including situational questions, laboratory activities, self-evaluation tests, and film critique questions, which describe an improperly positioned radiograph then ask what corrections need to be made to improve the image.
Key Features
- A wide variety of exercises include questions on anatomy, positioning critique, and image evaluation, with answers at the end of the workbook, to reinforce concepts and assess learning.
- Situational questions describe clinical scenarios then ask a related question that requires you to think through and apply positioning info to specific clinical examples.
- Chapter objectives provide a checklist for completing the workbook activities.
- Film critique questions describe an improperly positioned radiograph then ask what corrections need to be made to improve the image, preparing you to evaluate the quality of radiographs you take in the clinical setting.
- Laboratory exercises provide hands-on experience performing radiographs using phantoms, evaluating the images, and practicing positioning.
- Self-tests at the end of chapters help you assess your learning with multiple choice, labeling, short answer, matching, and true/false questions. Answers are provided on the Evolve site.
Table of Contents
1. Terminology, Imaging, and Positioning Principles
2. Chest
3. Abdomen
4. Upper Limb
5. Humerus and Shoulder Girdle
6. Lower Limb
7. Femur and Pelvic Girdle
8. Cervical and Thoracic Spine
9. Lumbar Spine, Sacrum, and Coccyx
10. Bony Thorax--Sternum, and Ribs
11. Skull and Cranial Bones
12. Biliary Tract and Upper Gastrointestinal System
13. Lower Gastrointestinal System
14. Urinary System and Venipuncture
15. Trauma, Mobile, and Surgical Radiography
16. Pediatric Radiography
17. Angiography and Interventional Procedures
18. Computed Tomography
19. Special Radiographic Procedures
20. Diagnostic and Therapeutic Modalities
Answers to Review Exercises
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 6th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323481885
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323481717
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323481878
About the Author
John Lampignano
John Lampignano, MEd, RT(R) (CT), Gateway Community College, Phoenix, AZ
Affiliations and Expertise
Gateway Community College, Phoenix, AZ
Leslie Kendrick
Affiliations and Expertise
Department Chair, Diagnostic Radiography Program Director, Department of Radiologic Sciences, Boise State University, Boise, Idaho