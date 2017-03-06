Master radiographic positioning and produce quality radiographs! Bontrager’s Workbook for Textbook of Radiographic Positioning and Related Anatomy, 9th Edition offers opportunities for application to enhance your understanding and retention. This companion Workbook supports and complements Lampignano and Kendrick’s text with a wide variety of exercises including situational questions, laboratory activities, self-evaluation tests, and film critique questions, which describe an improperly positioned radiograph then ask what corrections need to be made to improve the image.