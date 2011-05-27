Workbook for Textbook of Diagnostic Sonography
7th Edition
Description
The perfect chapter-by-chapter learning companion to Textbook of Diagnostic Sonography, 7th Edition, this workbook makes it easy to review key sonography concepts and reinforce your understanding of general/abdominal sonography, obstetric/gynecologic sonography, vascular sonography, and echocardiography. A wide variety of activities, review questions, and case studies strengthen your critical thinking skills and help you learn how to successfully apply your knowledge to practice.
Key Features
- Review questions presented in a variety of formats -- short answers, multiple-choice, matching, fill-in-the-blank, and labeling -- assess learning at various levels.
- Review of key terms and pathology helps you reinforce your understanding of essential information.
- Anatomy labeling activities test your ability to identify anatomic structures in sonographic images.
- Image analysis exercises familiarize you with conditions you may encounter in the clinical setting.
Table of Contents
Volume 1
Part I: FOUNDATIONS OF SONOGRAPHY
1. Foundations of Sonography
2. Introduction to Physical Findings, Physiology, and Laboratory Data
3. Essentials of Patient Care for the Sonographer NEW!
4. Ergonomics and Musculoskeletal Issues in Sonography NEW!
5. Understanding Other Imaging Modalities NEW!
6. Artifacts in Scanning NEW!
Part II: ABDOMEN
7. Anatomic and Physiologic Relationships within the Abdominal Cavity
8. Introduction to Abdominal Scanning: Techniques and Protocols
9. The Vascular System
10. The Liver
11. The Gallbladder and the Biliary System
12. The Pancreas
13. The Gastrointestinal Tract
14. The Urinary System
15. The Spleen
16. The Retroperitoneum
17. The Peritoneal Cavity and Abdominal Wall
18. Abdominal Applications of Ultrasound Contrast
19. Ultrasound-Guided Interventional Techniques
20. Emergent Abdominal Ultrasound Procedures
Part III: SUPERFICIAL STRUCTURES
21. The Breast
22. The Thyroid
23. The Scrotum
24. The Musculoskeletal System
Part IV: NEONATAL AND PEDIATRICS
25. Neonatal Echoencephalography
26. The Pediatric Abdomen: Jaundice and Common Surgical Conditions
27. The Neonatal and Pediatric Kidneys and Adrenal Glands
28. The Neonatal and Pediatric Pelvis
29. The Neonatal Hip
30. The Neonatal Spine
Volume 2
Part V: THE THORACIC CAVITY
31. Anatomic and Physiologic Relationships within the Thoracic Cavity
32. Introduction to Echocardiographic Evaluation and Techniques
33. Fetal Echocardiography: Beyond the Four Chambers
34. Fetal Echocardiography: Congenital Heart Disease
Part VI: CEREBROVASCULAR
35. Extracranial Cerebrovascular Evaluation
36. Intracranial Cerebrovascular Evaluation
37. Peripheral Arterial Evaluation
38. Peripheral Venous Evaluation
Part VII: GYNECOLOGY
39. Normal Anatomy and Physiology of the Female Pelvis
40. Sonographic and Doppler Evaluation of the Female Pelvis
41. Uterine Pathology
42. Ovarian Pathology
43. Adnexal Pathology
44. The Role of Sonography in Evaluating Female Infertility
Part VIII: OBSTETRICS
45. The Role of Sonography in Obstetrics
46. Clinical Ethics for Obstetric Sonography
47. The Normal First Trimester
48. First Trimester Complications
49. Sonography of the Second and Third Trimesters
50. Obstetric Measurements and Gestational Age
51. Fetal Growth Assessment using Sonography
52. Sonography and High Risk Pregnancy
53. Prenatal Diagnosis of Congenital Anomalies
54. 3D and 4D Evaluation of Fetal Anomalies NEW!
55. The Placenta
56. The Umbilical Cord
57. Amniotic Fluid, Membranes, and Fetal Hydrops
58. The Fetal Face and Neck
59. The Fetal Neural Axis
60. The Fetal Thorax
61. The Fetal Anterior Abdominal Wall
62. The Fetal Abdomen
63. The Fetal Urogenital System
64. The Fetal Skeleton
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 27th May 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292429
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323545044
About the Author
Sandra Hagen-Ansert
Affiliations and Expertise
Cardiology Department, Supervisor, Echo Lab, Scripps Clinic - Torrey Pines, CA.