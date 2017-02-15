Workbook for Surgical Technology
7th Edition
Principles and Practice
Description
Correlating chapter-for-chapter with the text, Workbook for Surgical Technology: Principles and Practice, 7th Edition provides the essential practice and review needed to support classroom and clinical success. Easy to understand and simple to use, this Workbook includes terminology review, a variety of practice questions, and case studies with critical thinking questions for key surgical technology functions. New exercises cover new content on dynamic topics like robotics and lasers. More than 70 skills performance checklists let you evaluate your own learning.
Key Features
- Correlates chapter-by-chapter to the text so you can use the Workbook seamlessly as you use the text and gain extra opportunities for practice to help ensure comprehension.
- Robust practice opportunities include labeling activities and terminology review, fill in the blank, short-answer, and multiple-choice questions to help reinforce the learning outcomes, key terminology, and important concepts through active engagement and assessment of content mastery.
- Case studies feature related questions and present realistic clinical situations or scenarios that challenge you to expand your critical thinking skills and apply what you learn.
- Perforated pages allow you to remove some or all competency sheets for use in clinical evaluation settings.
Table of Contents
PART I: SURGICAL TECHNOLOGY PRINCIPLES
1. The Surgical Technologist
2. Communication and Teamwork
3. Law, Documentation, and Professional Ethics
4. The Health Care Facility
5. The Patient
6. Diagnostic and Assessment Procedures
7. Environmental Hazards
8. Microbes and the Process of Infection
9. The Principles and Practice of Aseptic Technique
10. Decontamination, Sterilization, and Disinfection
11. Surgical Instruments
12. Perioperative Pharmacology
13. Anesthesia and Physiological Monitoring
14. Postanesthesia Recovery
15. Death and Dying
16. Physics and Information Technology
17. Energy Sources in Surgery
18. Moving, Handling, and Positioning the Surgical Patient
19. Surgical Skin Preparation and Draping
20. Case Planning and Intraoperative Procedures
21. Management of the Surgical Wound
PART II: SURGICAL TECHNOLOGY PRACTICE
22. Minimally Invasive Endoscopic and Robotic-Assisted Surgery
23. General Surgery
24. Gynecological and Obstetrical Surgery
25. Genitourinary Surgery
26. Ophthalmic Surgery
27. Surgery of the Ear, Nose, Pharynx, and Larynx
28. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
29. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
30. Orthopedic Surgery
31. Peripheral Vascular Surgery
32. Thoracic and Pulmonary Surgery
33. Cardiac Surgery
34. Pediatric Surgery
35. Neurosurgery
36. Emergency Trauma Surgery
37. Disaster Preparedness and Response
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2018
- Published:
- 15th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323554145
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323554121
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323394741
About the Author
Joanna Kotcher
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Consultant in Medical and Surgical Coordination in Conflict Environments