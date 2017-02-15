Workbook for Surgical Technology - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323394741, 9780323554145

Workbook for Surgical Technology

7th Edition

Principles and Practice

Authors: Joanna Kotcher
eBook ISBN: 9780323554145
eBook ISBN: 9780323554121
Paperback ISBN: 9780323394741
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th February 2017
Page Count: 312
Description

Correlating chapter-for-chapter with the text, Workbook for Surgical Technology: Principles and Practice, 7th Edition provides the essential practice and review needed to support classroom and clinical success. Easy to understand and simple to use, this Workbook includes terminology review, a variety of practice questions, and case studies with critical thinking questions for key surgical technology functions. New exercises cover new content on dynamic topics like robotics and lasers. More than 70 skills performance checklists let you evaluate your own learning.

Key Features

  • Correlates chapter-by-chapter to the text so you can use the Workbook seamlessly as you use the text and gain extra opportunities for practice to help ensure comprehension.
  • Robust practice opportunities include labeling activities and terminology review, fill in the blank, short-answer, and multiple-choice questions to help reinforce the learning outcomes, key terminology, and important concepts through active engagement and assessment of content mastery.
  • Case studies feature related questions and present realistic clinical situations or scenarios that challenge you to expand your critical thinking skills and apply what you learn.
  • Perforated pages allow you to remove some or all competency sheets for use in clinical evaluation settings.

Table of Contents

PART I: SURGICAL TECHNOLOGY PRINCIPLES
1. The Surgical Technologist
2. Communication and Teamwork
3. Law, Documentation, and Professional Ethics
4. The Health Care Facility
5. The Patient  
6. Diagnostic and Assessment Procedures  
7. Environmental Hazards  
8. Microbes and the Process of Infection  
9. The Principles and Practice of Aseptic Technique  
10. Decontamination, Sterilization, and Disinfection 
11. Surgical Instruments  
12. Perioperative Pharmacology  
13. Anesthesia and Physiological Monitoring  
14. Postanesthesia Recovery  
15. Death and Dying  
16. Physics and Information Technology  
17. Energy Sources in Surgery  
18. Moving, Handling, and Positioning the Surgical Patient  
19. Surgical Skin Preparation and Draping  
20. Case Planning and Intraoperative Procedures  
21. Management of the Surgical Wound  

PART II: SURGICAL TECHNOLOGY PRACTICE
22. Minimally Invasive Endoscopic and Robotic-Assisted Surgery 
23. General Surgery 
24. Gynecological and Obstetrical Surgery  
25. Genitourinary Surgery 
26. Ophthalmic Surgery  
27. Surgery of the Ear, Nose, Pharynx, and Larynx  
28. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery  
29. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery  
30. Orthopedic Surgery  
31. Peripheral Vascular Surgery  
32. Thoracic and Pulmonary Surgery  
33. Cardiac Surgery  
34. Pediatric Surgery  
35. Neurosurgery  
36. Emergency Trauma Surgery  
37. Disaster Preparedness and Response

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323554145
eBook ISBN:
9780323554121
Paperback ISBN:
9780323394741

Joanna Kotcher

Joanna Kotcher holds a Master’s Degree in Global Health, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a BA in International Studies. She has coordinated emergency response in conflict environments for the past 18 years in such locations as Kosovo, Central Asia (Tajikistan), Afghanistan, Darfur, Gaza and the OPT, Somaliland, Syria, and Iraq. As a Medical/Surgical Coordinator Ms. Kotcher has coordinated and managed medical teams in the start-up and full implementation stages of projects that assist populations in need of emergency medical and surgical care during armed conflict. She has also coordinated post-conflict actions during the period immediately following “official” cessation of armed conflict. Working in insecure environments, Ms. Kotcher has extensive experience in the design and implementation of medical/surgical actions, team building and support, implementation of standards and guidelines, medical and nursing staff training, and team mentoring. She continues to study and learn while working in the field and maintaining membership with notable professional organizations in the combined disciplines of humanitarian studies and medical/surgical assistance.

Independent Consultant in Medical and Surgical Coordination in Conflict Environments

