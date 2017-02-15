Workbook for Surgical Technology

PART I: SURGICAL TECHNOLOGY PRINCIPLES

1. The Surgical Technologist

2. Communication and Teamwork

3. Law, Documentation, and Professional Ethics

4. The Health Care Facility

5. The Patient

6. Diagnostic and Assessment Procedures

7. Environmental Hazards

8. Microbes and the Process of Infection

9. The Principles and Practice of Aseptic Technique

10. Decontamination, Sterilization, and Disinfection

11. Surgical Instruments

12. Perioperative Pharmacology

13. Anesthesia and Physiological Monitoring

14. Postanesthesia Recovery

15. Death and Dying

16. Physics and Information Technology

17. Energy Sources in Surgery

18. Moving, Handling, and Positioning the Surgical Patient

19. Surgical Skin Preparation and Draping

20. Case Planning and Intraoperative Procedures

21. Management of the Surgical Wound

PART II: SURGICAL TECHNOLOGY PRACTICE

22. Minimally Invasive Endoscopic and Robotic-Assisted Surgery

23. General Surgery

24. Gynecological and Obstetrical Surgery

25. Genitourinary Surgery

26. Ophthalmic Surgery

27. Surgery of the Ear, Nose, Pharynx, and Larynx

28. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

29. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

30. Orthopedic Surgery

31. Peripheral Vascular Surgery

32. Thoracic and Pulmonary Surgery

33. Cardiac Surgery

34. Pediatric Surgery

35. Neurosurgery

36. Emergency Trauma Surgery

37. Disaster Preparedness and Response