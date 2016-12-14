Workbook for Step-by-Step Medical Coding, 2017 Edition

Polish up your coding skills with this practical workbook! Corresponding to the chapters in Carol J. Buck's bestselling Step-by-Step Medical Coding, 2017 Edition, this workbook offers coding review and practice with more than 1,200 theory, practical, and reporting exercises (odd-numbered answers provided in appendix), including 100 original source documents to familiarize you with reports similar to those you will encounter on the job. It’s a complete review of all current coding sets, including ICD-10-CM, CPT, HCPCS, and inpatient coding!