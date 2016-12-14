Workbook for Step-by-Step Medical Coding, 2017 Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323430807, 9780323497268

Workbook for Step-by-Step Medical Coding, 2017 Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Carol Buck
eBook ISBN: 9780323497268
eBook ISBN: 9780323497022
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th December 2016
Page Count: 256
Description

Polish up your coding skills with this practical workbook! Corresponding to the chapters in Carol J. Buck's bestselling Step-by-Step Medical Coding, 2017 Edition, this workbook offers coding review and practice with more than 1,200 theory, practical, and reporting exercises (odd-numbered answers provided in appendix), including 100 original source documents to familiarize you with reports similar to those you will encounter on the job. It’s a complete review of all current coding sets, including ICD-10-CM, CPT, HCPCS, and inpatient coding!

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! 100 real-world coding reports (cleared of any patient identifiers) provide experience with reports similar to those you will encounter in practice.
  • UNIQUE! Theory, practical, and reporting exercises help you master key concepts and apply your knowledge. 
  • Theory exercises include fill-in-the-blank, multiple choice, and true or false questions. 
  • Practical exercises offer additional practice with line coding.
  • Answer format is the same as that in Buck’s Step-by-Step Medical Coding text, using the multiple code icons, helping you develop your coding ability and critical thinking skills.
  • Answers to odd-numbered questions are included in the appendix.

Table of Contents

  1. Reimbursement, HIPAA, and Compliance
    2. An Overview of ICD-10-CM
    3. ICD-10-CM Outpatient Coding and Reporting Guidelines
    4. Using ICD-10-CM
    5. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 1-10)
    6. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 11-14)
    7. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 15-21)
    8. Introduction to CPT
    9. Introduction to the Level II National Codes (HCPCS)
    10. Modifiers
    11. Evaluation and Management (E/M) Services
    12. Anesthesia
    13. Surgery Guidelines and General Surgery
    14. Integumentary System
    15. Musculoskeletal System
    16. Respiratory System
    17. Cardiovascular System
    18. Hemic, Lymphatic, Mediastinum, and Diaphragm
    19. Digestive System
    20. Urinary and Male Genital Systems
    21. Reproductive, Intersex Surgery, Female Genital System, Maternity Care and Delivery
    22. Endocrine and Nervous Systems
    23. Eye, Ocular Adnexa, Auditory, and Operating Microscope
    24. Radiology
    25. Pathology/Laboratory
    26. Medicine
    27. Inpatient Coding
    Appendix A: Reports
    Appendix B: Answers to Odd-Numbered Workbook Questions

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323497268
eBook ISBN:
9780323497022

About the Author

Carol Buck

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN

