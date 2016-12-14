Workbook for Step-by-Step Medical Coding, 2017 Edition
1st Edition
Authors: Carol Buck
eBook ISBN: 9780323497268
eBook ISBN: 9780323497022
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th December 2016
Page Count: 256
Polish up your coding skills with this practical workbook! Corresponding to the chapters in Carol J. Buck's bestselling Step-by-Step Medical Coding, 2017 Edition, this workbook offers coding review and practice with more than 1,200 theory, practical, and reporting exercises (odd-numbered answers provided in appendix), including 100 original source documents to familiarize you with reports similar to those you will encounter on the job. It’s a complete review of all current coding sets, including ICD-10-CM, CPT, HCPCS, and inpatient coding!
- UNIQUE! 100 real-world coding reports (cleared of any patient identifiers) provide experience with reports similar to those you will encounter in practice.
- UNIQUE! Theory, practical, and reporting exercises help you master key concepts and apply your knowledge.
- Theory exercises include fill-in-the-blank, multiple choice, and true or false questions.
- Practical exercises offer additional practice with line coding.
- Answer format is the same as that in Buck’s Step-by-Step Medical Coding text, using the multiple code icons, helping you develop your coding ability and critical thinking skills.
- Answers to odd-numbered questions are included in the appendix.
- Reimbursement, HIPAA, and Compliance
2. An Overview of ICD-10-CM
3. ICD-10-CM Outpatient Coding and Reporting Guidelines
4. Using ICD-10-CM
5. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 1-10)
6. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 11-14)
7. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 15-21)
8. Introduction to CPT
9. Introduction to the Level II National Codes (HCPCS)
10. Modifiers
11. Evaluation and Management (E/M) Services
12. Anesthesia
13. Surgery Guidelines and General Surgery
14. Integumentary System
15. Musculoskeletal System
16. Respiratory System
17. Cardiovascular System
18. Hemic, Lymphatic, Mediastinum, and Diaphragm
19. Digestive System
20. Urinary and Male Genital Systems
21. Reproductive, Intersex Surgery, Female Genital System, Maternity Care and Delivery
22. Endocrine and Nervous Systems
23. Eye, Ocular Adnexa, Auditory, and Operating Microscope
24. Radiology
25. Pathology/Laboratory
26. Medicine
27. Inpatient Coding
Appendix A: Reports
Appendix B: Answers to Odd-Numbered Workbook Questions
Carol Buck
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN
