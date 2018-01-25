Workbook for Sectional Anatomy for Imaging Professionals
4th Edition
Description
Better understand and retain the material in Kelley’s Sectional Anatomy for Imaging Professionals, 4th Edition with this dynamic workbook. With its wide variety of engaging exercises — including illustration labeling, puzzles, case studies, matching activities, fill-in-the-blank questions, short-answer questions, and more — you can benefit from an integrated and highly-visual approach to learning sectional anatomy and its application in diagnostic imaging.
Key Features
- Wide variety of engaging exercises — including matching, true/false, fill-in-the-blank, case studies, and labeling — aid your learning and retention.
- Chapter objectives focus your attention on the important concepts you are expected to master by the end of the chapter.
- Memory learning aids help you quickly memorize terms, definitions, and anatomic locations so you can concentrate more on the application of concepts.
- Over 300 images with labeling opportunities provide thorough practice in identifying anatomic structures.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Sectional Anatomy
2. Cranium and Facial Bones
3. Brain
4. Spine
5. Neck
6. Thorax
7. Abdomen
8. Pelvis
9. Upper Extremity
10. Lower Extremity
Answers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 25th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323625524
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323655910
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323569613
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323655903
About the Author
Lorrie Kelley
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, CT/MRI Program Director, Boise State University, Boise, ID