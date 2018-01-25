Workbook for Sectional Anatomy for Imaging Professionals - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323569613, 9780323625524

Workbook for Sectional Anatomy for Imaging Professionals

4th Edition

Authors: Lorrie Kelley
eBook ISBN: 9780323625524
eBook ISBN: 9780323655910
Paperback ISBN: 9780323569613
eBook ISBN: 9780323655903
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 25th January 2018
Page Count: 232
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Better understand and retain the material in Kelley’s Sectional Anatomy for Imaging Professionals, 4th Edition with this dynamic workbook. With its wide variety of engaging exercises — including illustration labeling, puzzles, case studies, matching activities, fill-in-the-blank questions, short-answer questions, and more — you can benefit from an integrated and highly-visual approach to learning sectional anatomy and its application in diagnostic imaging.

Key Features

  • Wide variety of engaging exercises — including matching, true/false, fill-in-the-blank, case studies, and labeling — aid your learning and retention.
  • Chapter objectives focus your attention on the important concepts you are expected to master by the end of the chapter.
  • Memory learning aids help you quickly memorize terms, definitions, and anatomic locations so you can concentrate more on the application of concepts.
  • Over 300 images with labeling opportunities provide thorough practice in identifying anatomic structures.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Sectional Anatomy 
2. Cranium and Facial Bones
3. Brain
4. Spine
5. Neck
6. Thorax
7. Abdomen
8. Pelvis
9. Upper Extremity
10. Lower Extremity
Answers

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323625524
eBook ISBN:
9780323655910
Paperback ISBN:
9780323569613
eBook ISBN:
9780323655903

About the Author

Lorrie Kelley

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, CT/MRI Program Director, Boise State University, Boise, ID

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.