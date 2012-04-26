Workbook for Sectional Anatomy for Imaging Professionals - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323094191, 9780323292498

Workbook for Sectional Anatomy for Imaging Professionals

3rd Edition

Authors: Lorrie Kelley Lorrie Kelley Connie Petersen
eBook ISBN: 9780323292498
eBook ISBN: 9780323545891
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 26th April 2012
Page Count: 256
Description

This workbook uses an integrated approach to learning sectional anatomy and applying it to diagnostic imaging. It facilitates comprehension, learning, and retention of the material presented in Kelley's Sectional Anatomy for Imaging Professionals, 3rd Edition. In addition to fill-in-the-blank, matching, multiple-choice, true/false, puzzles, fill-in-the-table, and short-answer questions, this new edition includes 300 illustrations from the main text for labeling practice. Three post tests cover neurologic, body, and extremity content, offering additional opportunities for readers to test their comprehension.

Key Features

  • Chapter objectives focus your attention on the important concepts you are expected to master by the end of the chapter.

  • A variety of engaging exercises, such as matching, true/false, fill-in-the-blank, fill-in-the-table, and labeling aid your learning and retention.

  • Memory learning aids, such as mnemonics, help you memorize quickly so you can concentrate more on applications of concepts.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Sectional Anatomy

  2. Cranium and Facial Bones

  3. Brain

  4. Spine

  5. Neck

  6. Chest

  7. Abdomen

  8. Pelvis

  9. Upper Extremity Joints

  10. Lower Extremity Joints

Anwers

About the Author

Connie Petersen

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor, Radiography Program, Boise State University, Boise, ID

