Workbook for Sectional Anatomy for Imaging Professionals
3rd Edition
Description
This workbook uses an integrated approach to learning sectional anatomy and applying it to diagnostic imaging. It facilitates comprehension, learning, and retention of the material presented in Kelley's Sectional Anatomy for Imaging Professionals, 3rd Edition. In addition to fill-in-the-blank, matching, multiple-choice, true/false, puzzles, fill-in-the-table, and short-answer questions, this new edition includes 300 illustrations from the main text for labeling practice. Three post tests cover neurologic, body, and extremity content, offering additional opportunities for readers to test their comprehension.
Key Features
- Chapter objectives focus your attention on the important concepts you are expected to master by the end of the chapter.
- A variety of engaging exercises, such as matching, true/false, fill-in-the-blank, fill-in-the-table, and labeling aid your learning and retention.
- Memory learning aids, such as mnemonics, help you memorize quickly so you can concentrate more on applications of concepts.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Sectional Anatomy
- Cranium and Facial Bones
- Brain
- Spine
- Neck
- Chest
- Abdomen
- Pelvis
- Upper Extremity Joints
- Lower Extremity Joints
Anwers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 26th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292498
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323545891
About the Author
Lorrie Kelley
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, CT/MRI Program Director, Boise State University, Boise, ID
Connie Petersen
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Radiography Program, Boise State University, Boise, ID