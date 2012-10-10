Workbook for Respiratory Care Anatomy and Physiology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323085861, 9780323291750

Workbook for Respiratory Care Anatomy and Physiology

3rd Edition

Foundations for Clinical Practice

Authors: Will Beachey Elizabeth Hughes Christine Sperle
eBook ISBN: 9780323291750
Paperback ISBN: 9780323085861
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 10th October 2012
Page Count: 216
Description

As an adjunct to the text, this workbook helps reinforce essential respiratory care A&P concepts learned in the main text. Various learning activities encourage you to use recall, application, and analysis to develop the necessary critical thinking skills. Exercises include listing, matching, and labeling activities; critical thinking questions; case studies; and key concept questions that provide review and practice for the NBRC credentialing exam.

Key Features

  • Direct correlation with the 3rd edition of Respiratory Care Anatomy and Physiology makes it easy to parallel workbook activities with content from the main text.

  • A variety of learning activities include fill-in-the-blank, matching, and labeling exercises to help you assess your knowledge of text content.

  • Open-ended critical thinking questions ask you to apply your understanding of text material with a written response.

  • Case studies place key subject matter in a clinical context to help you connect theory with practice.

  • Key concept questions are NBRC-style multiple choice questions that require recall, application, and analysis.

Table of Contents

Section I. The Respiratory System

1. The Airways and Alveoli

2. The Lungs and Chest Wall

3. Mechanics of Ventilation

4. Ventilation

5. Pulmonary Function Measurements

6. Pulmonary Blood Flow

7. Gas Diffusion

8. Oxygen Equilibrium and Transport

9. Carbon Dioxide Equilibrium and Transport

10. Acid-Base Regulation

11. Control of Ventilation

12. Ventilation-Perfusion Relationships

13. Clinical Assessment of Acid-Base and Oxygenation Status

14. Physiological Basis for Advanced Oxygenation and Lung Protective Strategies

15. NEW! Physiological Basis for Treating Sleep-Disordered Breathing

16. Fetal and Newborn Cardiopulmonary Physiology

Section II: The Cardiovascular System

17. Functional Anatomy of the Cardiovascular System

18. Cardiac Electrophysiology

19. The Electrocardiogram and Cardiac Arrhythmias

20. Control of Cardiac Output and Hemodynamics

Section III: The Renal System

21. Filtration, Urine Formation, and Fluid Regulation

22. Electrolyte and Acid-Base Regulation

Section IV: Integrated Responses in Exercise and Aging

23. Cardiopulmonary Response to Exercise in Health and Disease

24. Effects of Aging on the Cardiopulmonary System

Details

About the Author

Will Beachey

Professor and Director

Respiratory Therapy Program

Affiliations and Expertise

St. Alexius Medical Center and University of Mary Bismarck, North Dakota

Elizabeth Hughes

Associate Professor

Resipratory Therapy Program

Affiliations and Expertise

St.Alexius Medical Center and The University of Mary Bismarck, North Dakota

Christine Sperle

Assistant Professor and Director of Clinical Education

Respiratory Therapy Program

Affiliations and Expertise

St. Alexius Medical Center and The University of Mary Bismarck, North Dakota

