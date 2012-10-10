Workbook for Respiratory Care Anatomy and Physiology
3rd Edition
Foundations for Clinical Practice
Description
As an adjunct to the text, this workbook helps reinforce essential respiratory care A&P concepts learned in the main text. Various learning activities encourage you to use recall, application, and analysis to develop the necessary critical thinking skills. Exercises include listing, matching, and labeling activities; critical thinking questions; case studies; and key concept questions that provide review and practice for the NBRC credentialing exam.
Key Features
- Direct correlation with the 3rd edition of Respiratory Care Anatomy and Physiology makes it easy to parallel workbook activities with content from the main text.
- A variety of learning activities include fill-in-the-blank, matching, and labeling exercises to help you assess your knowledge of text content.
- Open-ended critical thinking questions ask you to apply your understanding of text material with a written response.
- Case studies place key subject matter in a clinical context to help you connect theory with practice.
- Key concept questions are NBRC-style multiple choice questions that require recall, application, and analysis.
Table of Contents
Section I. The Respiratory System
1. The Airways and Alveoli
2. The Lungs and Chest Wall
3. Mechanics of Ventilation
4. Ventilation
5. Pulmonary Function Measurements
6. Pulmonary Blood Flow
7. Gas Diffusion
8. Oxygen Equilibrium and Transport
9. Carbon Dioxide Equilibrium and Transport
10. Acid-Base Regulation
11. Control of Ventilation
12. Ventilation-Perfusion Relationships
13. Clinical Assessment of Acid-Base and Oxygenation Status
14. Physiological Basis for Advanced Oxygenation and Lung Protective Strategies
15. NEW! Physiological Basis for Treating Sleep-Disordered Breathing
16. Fetal and Newborn Cardiopulmonary Physiology
Section II: The Cardiovascular System
17. Functional Anatomy of the Cardiovascular System
18. Cardiac Electrophysiology
19. The Electrocardiogram and Cardiac Arrhythmias
20. Control of Cardiac Output and Hemodynamics
Section III: The Renal System
21. Filtration, Urine Formation, and Fluid Regulation
22. Electrolyte and Acid-Base Regulation
Section IV: Integrated Responses in Exercise and Aging
23. Cardiopulmonary Response to Exercise in Health and Disease
24. Effects of Aging on the Cardiopulmonary System
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 10th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291750
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323085861
About the Author
Will Beachey
Professor and Director
Respiratory Therapy Program
Affiliations and Expertise
St. Alexius Medical Center and University of Mary Bismarck, North Dakota
Elizabeth Hughes
Associate Professor
Resipratory Therapy Program
Affiliations and Expertise
St.Alexius Medical Center and The University of Mary Bismarck, North Dakota
Christine Sperle
Assistant Professor and Director of Clinical Education
Respiratory Therapy Program
Affiliations and Expertise
St. Alexius Medical Center and The University of Mary Bismarck, North Dakota