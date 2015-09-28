Workbook for Rau's Respiratory Care Pharmacology
9th Edition
Description
The Workbook for Rau's Respiratory Care Pharmacology, 9th Edition features a variety of engaging learning exercises for each of the 23 chapters in the core text. Examples include NBRC-type questions, critical thinking exercises, case studies, definitions, and appropriate content review to further readers' understanding of challenging pharmacology principles, develop critical-thinking skills, and prepare for success on the NBRC exam.
Key Features
- Correlation with the main Rau’s text creates a seamless transition for learners when moving between the two books.
- Answer references back to the main text help readers easily review areas of weakness.
- Variety of helpful pharmacology exercises reinforce key terms and definitions.
- Case studies and critical thinking questions promotes the application of clinical skills.
Table of Contents
Unit I: Basic Concepts and Principles in Pharmacology
1. Introduction to Respiratory Care Pharmacology
2. Principles of Drug Action
3. Administration of Aerosolized Agents
4. Calculating Drug Doses
5. The Central and Peripheral Nervous Systems
Unit II: Drugs Used to Treat the Respiratory System
6. Adrenergic (Sympathomimetic) Bronchodilators
7. Anticholinergic (Parasympatholytic) Bronchodilators
8. Xanthines
9. Mucus-Controlling Drug Therapy
10. Surfactant Agents
11. Corticosteriods in Respiratory Care
12. Nonsteroidal Antiasthma Agents
13. Aerosolized Antiinfective Agents
14. Antimicrobial Agents
15. Cold and Cough Agents
16. Selected Agents of Pulmonary Value
17. Neonatal and Pediatric Aerosolized Drug Therapy
Unit III: Critical Care, Cardiovascular, and Polysomnography Agents
18. Skeletal Muscle Relaxants (Neuromuscular Blocking Agents)
19. Diuretic Agents
20. Drugs Affecting the Central Nervous System
21. Vasopressors, Inotropes, and Antiarrythmic Agents
22. Drugs Affecting Circulation: Antihypertensives, Antianginals, Antithrombotics
23. Sleep and Sleep Pharmacology
Appendix A: Units and Systems of Measurement
Appendix B: Acceptable Mixtures of Most Commonly Prescribed Respiratory Care Drugs
Glossary of Selected Terms
Drug Index
Abbreviations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 28th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323299732
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323299749
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323522779
About the Author
Douglas Gardenhire
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgia State University, Atlanta, GA
Sandra Hinski
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty Respiratory Care Division Gateway Community College Phoenix, Arizona