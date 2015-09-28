Workbook for Rau's Respiratory Care Pharmacology

Unit I: Basic Concepts and Principles in Pharmacology

1. Introduction to Respiratory Care Pharmacology

2. Principles of Drug Action

3. Administration of Aerosolized Agents

4. Calculating Drug Doses

5. The Central and Peripheral Nervous Systems

Unit II: Drugs Used to Treat the Respiratory System

6. Adrenergic (Sympathomimetic) Bronchodilators

7. Anticholinergic (Parasympatholytic) Bronchodilators

8. Xanthines

9. Mucus-Controlling Drug Therapy

10. Surfactant Agents

11. Corticosteriods in Respiratory Care

12. Nonsteroidal Antiasthma Agents

13. Aerosolized Antiinfective Agents

14. Antimicrobial Agents

15. Cold and Cough Agents

16. Selected Agents of Pulmonary Value

17. Neonatal and Pediatric Aerosolized Drug Therapy

Unit III: Critical Care, Cardiovascular, and Polysomnography Agents

18. Skeletal Muscle Relaxants (Neuromuscular Blocking Agents)

19. Diuretic Agents

20. Drugs Affecting the Central Nervous System

21. Vasopressors, Inotropes, and Antiarrythmic Agents

22. Drugs Affecting Circulation: Antihypertensives, Antianginals, Antithrombotics

23. Sleep and Sleep Pharmacology

Appendix A: Units and Systems of Measurement

Appendix B: Acceptable Mixtures of Most Commonly Prescribed Respiratory Care Drugs

Glossary of Selected Terms

Drug Index

Abbreviations

