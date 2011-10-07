The Workbook for Rau's Respiratory Care Pharmacology, 8th Edition is a valuable companion to the Rau text that offers a wide range of activities and practice exercises to further your understanding of challenging pharmacology material. Definitions, case studies, and content review break down complex concepts and help clarify key content from the text. NBRC exam-style questions, matching questions, fill-in-the-blank questions, and labeling exercises give you practice in applying those concepts and prepare you for the NBRC exam.