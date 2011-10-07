Workbook for Rau's Respiratory Care Pharmacology
8th Edition
Description
The Workbook for Rau's Respiratory Care Pharmacology, 8th Edition is a valuable companion to the Rau text that offers a wide range of activities and practice exercises to further your understanding of challenging pharmacology material. Definitions, case studies, and content review break down complex concepts and help clarify key content from the text. NBRC exam-style questions, matching questions, fill-in-the-blank questions, and labeling exercises give you practice in applying those concepts and prepare you for the NBRC exam.
Key Features
- Chapter objectives link workbook exercises to specific content from the textbook.
- A variety of pharmacology exercises hones your understanding of key terms and concepts.
Table of Contents
Unit I: Basic Concepts and Principles in Pharmacology
1. Introduction to Respiratory Care Pharmacology
2. Principles of Drug Action
3. Administration of Aerosolized Agents
4. Calculating Drug Doses
5. The Central and Peripheral Nervous System
Unit II: Drugs Used to Treat the Respiratory System
6. Adrenergic (Sympathomimetic) Bronchodilators
7. Anticholinergic (Parasympatholytic) Bronchodilators
8. Xanthines
9. Mucus-Controlling Drug Therapy
10. Surfactant Agents
11. Corticosteriods in Respiratory Care
12. Nonsteroidal Antiasthma Agents
13. Aerosolized Antiinfective Agents
14. Antimicrobial Agents
15. Cold and Cough Agents
16. Selected Agents of Pulmonary Value
17. Neonatal and Pediatric Aerosolized Drug Therapy
Unit III: Critical Care, Cardiovascular and Polysomnograpy Agents
18. Skeletal Muscle Relaxants (Neuromuscular Blocking Agents)
19. Diuretic Agents
20. Drugs Affecting the Central Nervous System
21. Vasopressors, Inotropes, and Antiarrythmic Agents
22. Drugs Affecting Circulation
23. Polysomnography Agents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 7th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323401319
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292351
About the Author
Douglas Gardenhire
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgia State University, Atlanta, GA
Robert Harwood
Affiliations and Expertise
Robert J. Harwood, MSA, RRT