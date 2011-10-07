Workbook for Rau's Respiratory Care Pharmacology - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323080279, 9780323401319

Workbook for Rau's Respiratory Care Pharmacology

8th Edition

Authors: Douglas Gardenhire Robert Harwood
eBook ISBN: 9780323401319
eBook ISBN: 9780323292351
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 7th October 2011
Page Count: 288
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Workbook for Rau's Respiratory Care Pharmacology, 8th Edition is a valuable companion to the Rau text that offers a wide range of activities and practice exercises to further your understanding of challenging pharmacology material. Definitions, case studies, and content review break down complex concepts and help clarify key content from the text. NBRC exam-style questions, matching questions, fill-in-the-blank questions, and labeling exercises give you practice in applying those concepts and prepare you for the NBRC exam.

Key Features

  • Chapter objectives link workbook exercises to specific content from the textbook.
  • A variety of pharmacology exercises hones your understanding of key terms and concepts.

Table of Contents

Unit I: Basic Concepts and Principles in Pharmacology

1. Introduction to Respiratory Care Pharmacology

2. Principles of Drug Action

3. Administration of Aerosolized Agents

4. Calculating Drug Doses

5. The Central and Peripheral Nervous System

Unit II: Drugs Used to Treat the Respiratory System

6. Adrenergic (Sympathomimetic) Bronchodilators

7. Anticholinergic (Parasympatholytic) Bronchodilators

8. Xanthines

9. Mucus-Controlling Drug Therapy

10. Surfactant Agents

11. Corticosteriods in Respiratory Care

12. Nonsteroidal Antiasthma Agents

13. Aerosolized Antiinfective Agents

14. Antimicrobial Agents

15. Cold and Cough Agents

16. Selected Agents of Pulmonary Value

17. Neonatal and Pediatric Aerosolized Drug Therapy

Unit III: Critical Care, Cardiovascular and Polysomnograpy Agents

18. Skeletal Muscle Relaxants (Neuromuscular Blocking Agents)

19. Diuretic Agents

20. Drugs Affecting the Central Nervous System

21. Vasopressors, Inotropes, and Antiarrythmic Agents

22. Drugs Affecting Circulation

23. Polysomnography Agents

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323401319
eBook ISBN:
9780323292351

About the Author

Douglas Gardenhire

Affiliations and Expertise

Georgia State University, Atlanta, GA

Robert Harwood

Affiliations and Expertise

Robert J. Harwood, MSA, RRT

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.