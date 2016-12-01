Workbook for Radiologic Science for Technologists

Sharpen your radiographic skills and reinforce what you've learned in Bushong’s Radiologic Science for Technologists, 11th Edition. Corresponding to the chapters in the textbook, this workbook utilizes worksheets, crossword puzzles and math exercises to help you master the information in your reading. Plus, a math tutor section helps you brush up on your math skills. By using this workbook you’ll gain the scientific understanding and practical experience needed to become an informed, confident radiographer.