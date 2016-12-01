Workbook for Radiologic Science for Technologists
11th Edition
Physics, Biology, and Protection
Authors: Stewart Bushong
Paperback ISBN: 9780323375108
eBook ISBN: 9780323429382
eBook ISBN: 9780323429405
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st December 2016
Page Count: 288
Description
Sharpen your radiographic skills and reinforce what you've learned in Bushong’s Radiologic Science for Technologists, 11th Edition. Corresponding to the chapters in the textbook, this workbook utilizes worksheets, crossword puzzles and math exercises to help you master the information in your reading. Plus, a math tutor section helps you brush up on your math skills. By using this workbook you’ll gain the scientific understanding and practical experience needed to become an informed, confident radiographer.
Key Features
- Comprehensive and in-depth coverage lets users review and apply all of the major concepts in the text.
- Over 100 worksheets make it easy to review specific topics, and are numbered according to textbook chapter.
- Penguin boxes summarize relevant information from the textbook, making it easier to review major concepts and do worksheet exercises.
- Math Tutor worksheets provide a great refresher or extra practice with decimal and fractional timers, fraction/decimal conversion, solving for desired mAs, and technique adjustments.
Table of Contents
PART I - RADIOLOGIC PHYSICS
1. Essential Concepts of Radiologic Science
2. The Structure of Matter
3. Electromagnetic Energy
4. Electricity, Magnetism, and Electromagnetism
PART II - X-RADIATION
5. The X-ray Imaging System
6. The X-ray Tube
7. X-ray Production
8. X-ray Emission
9. X-ray Interaction with Matter
PART III - THE RADIOGRAPHIC IMAGE
10. Radiologic Image Quality
11. Scatter Radiation
12. Screen-Film Radiography
13. Screen-Film Radiographic Technique
PART IV - THE DIGITAL RADIOGRAPHIC IMAGE
14. Medical Imaging Computer Science
PART V – RADIOGRAPHIC QUALITY ASSESSMENT
19. Screen-Film Radiographic Artifacts
20. Screen-Film Radiographic Quality Control
21. Digital Radiographic Artifacts
22. Digital Radiographic Quality Control
PART VI - ADVANCED X-RAY IMAGING
23. Mammography
24. Mammography Quality Control
25. Fluoroscopy
26. Digital Fluoroscopy
27. Interventional Radiography
28. Computed Tomography
PART VII - RADIOBIOLOGY
29. Human Biology
30. Fundamental Principles of Radiobiology
31. Molecular Radiobiology
32. Cellular Radiobiology
33. Deterministic Effects of Radiation
34. Stochastic Effects of Radiation
PART VIII - RADIATION PROTECTION
35. Health Physics
36. Designing for Radiation Protection
37. Radiography/Fluoroscopy Patient Radiation Dose - NEW
38. Computed Tomography Patient Radiation Dose - NEW
39. Patient Radiation Dose Management
40. Occupational Radiation Dose Management
MATH TUTOR
About the Author
Stewart Bushong
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiologic Science, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX
