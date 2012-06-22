Workbook for Radiologic Science for Technologists
10th Edition
Physics, Biology, and Protection
Sharpen your radiographic skills and reinforce what you've learned in Bushong's Radiologic Science for Technologists, 10th Edition. Corresponding to the chapters in the textbook, this workbook helps you learn by doing worksheets, crossword puzzles, and math exercises. A Math Tutor section helps you brush up on your math skills. You'll gain the scientific understanding and practical experience necessary to become an informed, confident radiographer.
Worksheets
Part I: Radiologic Physics
1. Essential Concepts of Radiologic Science
2. The Structure of Matter
3. Electromagnetic Energy
4. Electricity, Magnetism, and Electromagnetism
Part II: X-Radiation
5. The X-ray Imaging System
6. The X-ray Tube
7. X-ray Production
8. X-ray Emission
9. X-ray Interaction with Matter
Part III: The Radiographic Image
10. Concepts of Radiographic Image Quality
11. Control of Scatter Radiation
12. Screen-Film Radiography
13. Screen-Film Radiographic Technique
Part IV: The Digital Radiographic Image
14. Computers in Medical Imaging
15. Computed Radiography
16. Digital Radiography
17. Digital Radiographic Technique NEW!
Part V: Image Artifacts and Quality Control
18. Viewing the Digital Radiographic Image
19. Screen-Film Radiographic Artifacts
20. Screen-Film Radiographic Quality Control
21. Digital Radiographic Artifacts
Part VI: Advanced X-Ray Imaging
22. Mammography -- Digital Radiographic Quality Control
23. Mammography
24. Mammography Quality Control
25. Fluoroscopy
26. Digital Fluoroscopy
27. Interventional Radiography
28. Computed Tomography
Part VII: Viewing The Digital Image
29. Features of the Digital Image
30. The Digital Image Display NEW!
31. Viewing the Digital Image
32. Digital Display Device Quality Control
Part VIII: Radiobiology
33. Human Biology
34. Fundamental Principles of Radiobiology
35. Molecular and Cellular Radiobiology
36. Deterministic Effects of Radiation Exposure
37. Stochastic Effects of Radiation Exposure
Part IX: Radiation Protection
38. Health Physics
39. Designing for Radiation Protection
40. Patient Radiation Dose Management
41. Occupational Radiation Dose Management
Math Tutor
Worksheet Answers
Math Tutor Answers
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 22nd June 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292085
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323228503
Stewart Bushong
Professor of Radiologic Science, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX