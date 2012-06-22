Workbook for Radiologic Science for Technologists - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9780323081375, 9780323292085

Workbook for Radiologic Science for Technologists

10th Edition

Physics, Biology, and Protection

Authors: Stewart Bushong
eBook ISBN: 9780323292085
eBook ISBN: 9780323228503
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 22nd June 2012
Page Count: 288
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Sharpen your radiographic skills and reinforce what you've learned in Bushong's Radiologic Science for Technologists, 10th Edition. Corresponding to the chapters in the textbook, this workbook helps you learn by doing worksheets, crossword puzzles, and math exercises. A Math Tutor section helps you brush up on your math skills. You'll gain the scientific understanding and practical experience necessary to become an informed, confident radiographer.

Key Features

  • In-depth coverage lets you review and apply all of the major concepts from the text.

  • Over 100 worksheets make it easy to review specific topics, and are numbered according to textbook chapter.

  • Math Tutor exercises provide a great refresher for beginning students or extra practice with decimal and fractional timers, fraction/decimal conversion, solving for desired mAs, and technique adjustments.

  • Penguin boxes summarize relevant information from the textbook, making it easier to review major concepts and do worksheet exercises.

    • Table of Contents

    Worksheets

    Part I: Radiologic Physics

    1. Essential Concepts of Radiologic Science

    2. The Structure of Matter

    3. Electromagnetic Energy

    4. Electricity, Magnetism, and Electromagnetism

    Part II: X-Radiation

    5. The X-ray Imaging System

    6. The X-ray Tube

    7. X-ray Production

    8. X-ray Emission

    9. X-ray Interaction with Matter

    Part III: The Radiographic Image

    10. Concepts of Radiographic Image Quality

    11. Control of Scatter Radiation

    12. Screen-Film Radiography

    13. Screen-Film Radiographic Technique

    Part IV: The Digital Radiographic Image

    14. Computers in Medical Imaging

    15. Computed Radiography

    16. Digital Radiography

    17. Digital Radiographic Technique  NEW!

    Part V: Image Artifacts and Quality Control

    18. Viewing the Digital Radiographic Image

    19. Screen-Film Radiographic Artifacts

    20. Screen-Film Radiographic Quality Control

    21. Digital Radiographic Artifacts

    Part VI: Advanced X-Ray Imaging

    22. Mammography -- Digital Radiographic Quality Control

    23. Mammography

    24. Mammography Quality Control

    25. Fluoroscopy

    26. Digital Fluoroscopy

    27. Interventional Radiography

    28. Computed Tomography

    Part VII: Viewing The Digital Image

    29. Features of the Digital Image

    30. The Digital Image Display  NEW!

    31. Viewing the Digital Image

    32. Digital Display Device Quality Control

    Part VIII: Radiobiology

    33. Human Biology

    34. Fundamental Principles of Radiobiology

    35. Molecular and Cellular Radiobiology

    36. Deterministic Effects of Radiation Exposure

    37. Stochastic Effects of Radiation Exposure

    Part IX: Radiation Protection

    38. Health Physics

    39. Designing for Radiation Protection

    40. Patient Radiation Dose Management

    41. Occupational Radiation Dose Management

    Math Tutor

    Worksheet Answers

    Math Tutor Answers

    Details

    No. of pages:
    288
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Mosby 2013
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Mosby
    eBook ISBN:
    9780323292085
    eBook ISBN:
    9780323228503

    About the Author

    Stewart Bushong

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor of Radiologic Science, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

    Request Quote

    Tax Exemption

    We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.